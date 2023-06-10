Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia Protest
People hold posters depicting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, right, and pro-regime tabloid editor Dragan J. Vucicevic wearing a prison uniforms during a protest against violence in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, June 9, 2023. Protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for two pro-government television networks. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
world

Tens of thousands rally against Serbia's populist leader

0 Comments
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
BELGRADE, Serbia

Tens of thousands of people rallied again in downtown Belgrade on Friday, demanding the resignation of Serbia's populist president and warned of “radicalization” of the peaceful protest if their demands aren't met — all in the wake of two mass shootings that stunned the nation.

The protesters carried posters of President Aleksandar Vucic and his close ally Prime Minister Ana Brnabic dressed in black-and-white striped prison uniforms.

They chanted slogans “Vucic Go Away” and protest leaders said their demands, which include the resignation of top security officials and the withdrawal of national broadcasting rights to pro-government TV stations that promote violence, must be met by the end of the next week.

They said that if their demands were not fulfilled by the deadline, the peaceful protests will assume a new, more radical form. They didn't reveal what the “radicalization” of the protests could include.

Belgrade and some other Serbian cities have seen mass demonstrations since two deadly shooting rampages in early May that killed 18 people and wounded 20 others, including elementary school pupils. The protest on Friday was the sixth in the Serbian capital since the killings.

“We cannot return the lives to the victims, but we can make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” actor Milan Maric said while addressing the crowd. “We want Serbia without violence, Serbia with hope.”

The opposition has accused Vucic of fueling intolerance and hate speech against his opponents during his increasingly 11-year autocratic rule, while illegally seizing control of almost all state institutions. Vucic has denied this, saying that opposition groups want him toppled by force or even killed.

The Serbian president earlier this week promised an early parliamentary election, in an apparent attempt to defuse the growing public discontent with his rule. Most of the opposition parties, however, have rejected holding an election while Vucic maintains a firm grip on almost all leverages of power, including the mainstream media.

The two shootings on May 3 and 4 stunned the nation, especially because the first one happened in an elementary school in central Belgrade, when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire on his fellow students. Eight students and a school guard were killed and seven other people were wounded. One more girl later died in hospital from head wounds.

A day later, a 20-year-old used an automatic weapon to randomly target people in two villages south of Belgrade, killing eight people and wounding 14.

A new protest is planned for next week in what is becoming an increasingly serious challenge to Vucic, perhaps the biggest one he has faced since coming to power.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog