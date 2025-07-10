 Japan Today
Tensions rise as Brazil summons U.S. envoy over remarks on Bolsonaro

By Ricardo Brito
BRASILIA

Tensions between the United States and Brazil intensified on Wednesday after Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. embassy's chargé d'affaires over a statement defending former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for alleged efforts to overthrow democracy, a source told Reuters.

The move coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threats against Brazil, further straining bilateral relations.

Trump, speaking to reporters at an event with West African leaders at the White House, said he would be "releasing a Brazil number" either later on Wednesday or early Thursday.

"Brazil, as an example, has not been good to us, not good at all," Trump stated, adding that the tariff rates to be announced this week were based on "very, very substantial facts" and past history.

The diplomatic spat traces back to Sunday, when Trump criticized the summit of the BRICS group of developing nations in Rio de Janeiro. Calling the group "anti-American," Trump threatened additional tariffs of 10% on member nations, including 50% on Brazil.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was defiant on Monday as he wrapped up the summit when he answered reporters who asked about Trump's tariff threats.

"The world has changed. We don't want an emperor," he said.

"We are sovereign nations," Lula added. "If he thinks he can impose tariffs, other countries have the right to impose tariffs too."

Trump said in a social media post on Monday that former President Bolsonaro, who is on trial on charges of plotting a coup to stop Lula from taking office in January 2023, was the victim of a "witch hunt." The American Embassy in Brasilia issued a statement on Wednesday to the local press echoing his remarks.

"The political persecution of Jair Bolsonaro, his family and his supporters is shameful and disrespectful of Brazil's democratic traditions," the American Embassy's press office said in a statement in Portuguese.

Brazilian local media reported earlier on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministry would summon the official for clarifications regarding the embassy's comments. The ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

