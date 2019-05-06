Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Texas 12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of brother, 10

CONROE, Texas

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old brother in Texas.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office says deputies on Saturday afternoon responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Conroe, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Houston. Authorities found the 10-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest area.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the 12-year-old was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Further details of the shooting were not released. Authorities say it's an active investigation.

