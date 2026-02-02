Texas Democrat's win a 'wake-up call' for Republicans ahead of 2026 elections

A Democratic candidate won a special election for the Texas state senate by a double-digit margin, taking control from Republicans for the first time in decades in a result the losing candidate on Sunday called "a wake-up call" for the midterm elections.
The victory for a seat vacated by a four-term Republican followed a string of wins in recent months for the Democratic Party in local and state elections across the country, offering hope for national Democrats looking to claw back power in midterm elections later this year.
Taylor Rehmet, a union machinist and U.S. Air Force veteran, won on Saturday in the conservative area near Dallas by more than 14 percentage points over Republican activist Leigh Wambsganss, whom President Donald Trump had urged voters to rally behind.
In a Sunday statement, Wambsganss said she congratulated Rehmet on his victory and called the Democratic win a "wake-up call" for local and national Republicans.
"The Democrats were energized," Wambsganss said. "Too many Republicans stayed home."
Trump on Saturday touted Wambsganss as a "true MAGA Warrior" and tried to rally voters to the polls on her behalf.
But on Sunday he distanced himself from the loss, saying he was not involved as it was a “local Texas race.”
“I’m not on the ballot, so you don’t know whether or not it’s transferable,” Trump said.
The district is more Republican than overall Tarrant County, which Trump won by 5 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election but Joe Biden won in 2020 by fewer than 2,000 votes.
Wambsganss said she expects to defeat Rehmet when they face off again in the November election for the seat's full four-year term.
But Democrats cited rising momentum heading into the midterm elections in November, when control of Congress is at stake. "Democrats are building on our historic overperformance, and we’re not slowing down," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin wrote in a social media post.
Saturday's outcome wasn't entirely unexpected. In the November election that led to the runoff, Rehmet had the top result with 48%, while Wambsganss and John Huffman split the Republican vote.
TEXAS FOLLOWS RECENT DEMOCRATIC WINS
Rehmet's election follows a series of victories for the party nationwide since Trump started his second term last year.
In November, Democrats won governors' races in Democratic-friendly New Jersey and flipped back the gubernatorial control in Virginia.
In December, Democrats won special elections in more conservative Kentucky and Iowa, but Republicans held off a Democratic upset in a special election victory for a Tennessee congressional seat after U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, concerned about his slim Republican majority, rallied national Republicans.
The November 2026 midterm election includes races for Congress and is often seen as a referendum on the White House, as well as some gubernatorial elections across the country.
Democrats, currently the minority party in both chambers of Congress, hope to flip Republicans' majorities.
With a handful of open seats, Republicans currently hold a slim 218-213 edge in the U.S. House, but that will narrow further after the swearing-in of Representative-elect Christian Menefee, a Texas Democrat who also won on Saturday to fill a vacancy in a longtime Democratic district whose previous representative died in March.
The 53-47 Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will pose a bigger challenge for Democrats, but party leaders are encouraged by their candidates who have won before in competitive states like North Carolina, Maine, Ohio and even Alaska.
Trump has encouraged primary challengers to some incumbent Republican senators, such as Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, and suggested on Sunday he will make an endorsement in the three-way Republican contest in Texas that includes another incumbent, Senator John Cornyn, state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Representative Wesley Hunt.
“I like all of them,” Trump said.
Democratic strategists urged their party to continue emphasizing affordability and pocketbook issues.
"This win is another rejection of the chaos that Trump is creating, and people don't want chaos in their communities," Meghan Hays, a former Biden campaign and White House official, said in a Sunday interview with Reuters.
"Ahead of November, Democrats need to focus on kitchen-table issues and they need to have real solutions. That's what you're seeing in these local races."© Thomson Reuters 2026.
29 Comments
TaiwanIsNotChina
Surprise, surprise, revenge on America is not popular.
Underworld
Trump used to brag about how much of the Latin vote he had. Well that has evaporated.
Bob Fosse
maga messed with texas, now they get the horns.
Bob Fosse
Poor wambsganns. In less than 24 hours the president went from tweeting that she was a ‘true maga warrior’ and encouraging supporters to vote for her to ‘I don’t know anything about that, I had nothing to do with it. An election where?’
Blacklabel
Meh. In a district Trump won by 17, he would still win by 17 or more today.
just seems no one had interest in this candidate over local issues.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump's not going to be on a ballot again legally. What you will have is Babyface and Martial Law to run on.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Nope.
just seems no one had interest in this candidate over local issues.
Republicans gerrymandered Texas before the mid-terms, with results like this, that could be a dummy-mander.
TaiwanIsNotChina
We won nearly every race. Ftfy. Not every knuckledragger will be removed but many will be.
wallace
The Texas Republican governor will fall in the November midterms.
TokyoLiving
The defeat for MAGA gang this November will be epic..
Resist people, just 9 months..
lincolnman
So even in deep Red Texas MAGA-world is crashing and burning....
Wonder why?
Was it because his lie about "protecting the unborn" - then saying "killing babies" until the 15th week is OK?
Was it because he said "No new wars" - and then he invades Venezuela and sends a huge task force towards Iran?
Was it because his promise to "release the files" and prosecute the global elite - and then backtracking and hiding 2.5 million docs?
Or was it because his "pro-gun control" bombshell he dropped on his supporters last week saying HIS government agents can take YOUR gun from "your cold dead hands"?
Take your pick...he's betrayed his MAGA faithful on all - and they ain't so faithful anymore...
How about our MAGA-fans here? Still support the guy that's lied and played you for a sucker, over and over?
Fountain
MAGA - prepare to get your bums kicked in the midterms.
Trump is living on borrowed time.
Bob Fosse
The bleach blonde maga thing is getting worn out.
Fountain
“How about our MAGA-fans here?”
Their silence is deafening……
bass4funk
Democrats are just leading by 6 generic points, nothing to be overly excited about now, if it were 20 points, yeah, panic time
Not really.
bass4funk
Texas is nowhere close to being blue under any circumstance. The chance of that happening would be equal to a Republican winning in California LA or SF, take your pick.
lincolnman
Not what your MAGA Princess MTG is saying - and we know you "love" her...
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/marjorie-taylor-greene-bluntly-declares-204129763.html
bass4funk
Whether they agree or not is not the issue; the law is. The FBI is quite clear on that.
HopeSpringsEternal
Small local election, candidate quality is the key, and in this case the d's clearly had the better candidate.
Texas overall booming, record numbers of Americans fleeing high tax Democrat states, Texas becoming more Republican every year, as people like low taxes, limited Govt., law and order, low crime & great economic growth
Bob Fosse
Is 14 points in a deep red Texas senate seat election for the first time in decades anything to be overly excited about?
I think it is. So does your leader which is why he is suddenly all coy memory loss about it.
HopeSpringsEternal
In local elections, party matters little, because everyone knows the person, unlike in statewide or national races.
Texas Gov. Abbott, person to nationalize immigration issue, by taking on the Fed. Govt. to secure the Texas Border, winning at SCOTUS and by shipping illegal migrants on buses to blue states.
Texas Stock Exchange to open later this year, major banks on Wall Street now employing more in Dallas than NYC, as they like low taxes, low crime, low regulations etc. as well, Texas to pick up many seats in next Census, thus political power, from states like CA, IL, NY, etc.
HopeSpringsEternal
Democrats have not won a statewide seat in Texas in over 35yr, and they likely won't win in the next 35yr
Local elections pure personality, party not that relevant
bass4funk
Again, not going to go blue, that's a promise.
lincolnman
Uh-huh....what do you think all those Repub "personalities" will say when they're asked "do you agree with President's Trump, FBI Director Patel, and Homeland Sec Director Noem's view that guns should be controlled and open carry prohibited at protests?"
HopeSpringsEternal
Texas attracting massive inbound immigration from failing high tax Democrat run states, been the case for decades now, companies also following, because of lower taxes and housing costs for their employees.
Who would have imagined Texas will soon have more Congressional Seats than California, as most citizens like merit and capitalism, not high tax socialism and crime
Gov. Abbott a star, more than any politician, nationalized Immigration, taking out Biden/Harris, but should have done a better job on this local candidate vetting, but good candidates do and say stupid stuff, always a risk
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody believes its necessary or wise to be armed with a 9mm semi with extra clips and in midst of a legal Federal Immigration Enforcement operation, performed by armed ICE&DHS Agents and if armed, carry an ID.
Texas is law and order, not a supporter of sanctuary cities and states, illegally rejecting Federal Govt. Supremacy of Immigration enforcement
Bob Fosse
Read what I posted and try again.
HopeSpringsEternal
Gun rights and 2nd Amendment does not mean throw out Common Sense, citizens in Texas do not believe it's necessary to armed in all situations, especially if a paid protestor intent on impeding armed DHS & ICE officers!
HopeSpringsEternal
elections in Texas and across US this year and every year, based on candidate quality, especially if not incumbents, like in this local race and 'dinner table' issues around economic growth, inflation, as well as other domestic social issues like crime, immigration, etc.
If voters feel progress happening in their live with rising financial markets and economic prospects, they support incumbents, if not, they vote for change. Right now, it's too early to tell, but US economy picking up steam fast