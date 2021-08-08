Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session

Texas Democrats still refused to return to the state Capitol on Saturday as Gov. Greg Abbott began a third attempt at passing new election laws, prolonging a monthslong standoff that ramped up in July when dozens of Democratic state lawmakers left the state and hunkered down in Washington, D.C.
“A quorum is not present,” said Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan, who then adjourned the chamber until Monday.
More than 50 Democrats last month bolted to the nation's capital, but the precise whereabouts of each of them is unclear. In a joint statement Saturday, Democrats said 26 of them would remain “part of an active presence in Washington maintained for as long as Congress is working."
But there were also signs the stalemate may be thawing. Two of the Democrats who decamped last month returned to Austin Saturday, and one of them said enough of his colleagues may also begin trickling back to secure a quorum next week. And, notably, Republicans did not invoke a procedural move that would give Phelan the authority to sign arrest warrants for missing lawmakers, as they did when the Democrats left town.
Democratic state Rep. Eddie Lucio III said those who might return were feeling the pull of personal and professional demands.
“I was encouraged that the baton would be carried by my Washington colleagues at the federal level, that there would be sweeping reform nationwide,” Lucio III said.
Republican state. Rep. Jim Murphy, chairman of the House Republican Caucus, also believed that more Democrats would come back in the coming days.
“People are talking to their friends, and we think we’re going to see quite a few more," he said.
It was not just Democrats who were absent Saturday: Six Republicans were also out, including one who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Heading into the weekend, Democratic leaders had not committed to sitting out the entire 30-day session, leaving open the possibility that enough could return at some point to end the standoff. Republicans want to advance an overhaul of elections in Texas under legislation that largely remains the same despite the months of walkouts and protests by Democratic lawmakers.
Texas would ban 24-hour polling locations, drive-thru voting and give partisan poll watchers more access under the bill that Republicans were on the brink of passing in May. But that effort was foiled by Democrats abruptly leaving the Capitol in a late-night walkout.
Democrats made a bigger gambit — by decamping to Washington on chartered jets — to run out the clock on the GOP's second try. Democrats had hoped to exert pressure on President Joe Biden and Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation, but a Senate Republican filibuster continues to block such a measure.
Democrat Jasmine Crockett, one of the state representatives remaining in Washington, said she would be disappointed if enough of her colleagues returned to give Republicans a quorum next week. She said their group is not “naive" and knows they don't have the votes to permanently hold off passage of a bill in Texas, but are still hoping for movement in Congress.
“I’m not giving up on anything. I’m not going home until the fat lady sings," Crockett said.
Biden never met with the Texas Democrats in Washington. The group was quickly forced to change some plans after several of their members tested positive for COVID-19. Reports that two Democrats snuck away to Europe also led to bad headlines and invited mockery from Republicans back home.
There has been a recent sharp surge in COVID-19 infections in Texas, where the number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at more than 8,500 patients, the highest number since February. But Abbott is adamant that Texas will not bring back pandemic restrictions or mask mandates and has prohibited schools from requiring face coverings. Many of the state's 5 million students are scheduled to return to classrooms this month.
Randy Johnson
The left is always intentionally ignoring the reality. Illegal migrants are crossing the border because of this leftiat regime in the People's House let them in unchecked and super spreading the virus.
bass4funk
Either they’ll be arrested upon return or slapped with a heavy fine. Either way the Dems will have to vote on this because the issue won’t go away and they have to hold sessions to legislate other bills. They can’t just stay away forever, then they should step down and let someone else come in and even if they do that, the new hires would still have to take a vote on the bill. Just get it over with, it’s going to pass sooner or later, can’t stop the inevitable.
P. Smith
There is just zero evidence of this. Nice emotion-driven argument.
P. Smith
Texas democrats are demonstrating they have a backbone instead of simply succumbing to the “conservative” collective mindset that denies science.
bass4funk
Well, it’s not going to help them that much, they will eventually have to go back and take a vote on this bill as well as other bills that they want to legislate, so it’s going to happen, it’s just a matter of time and it doesn’t matter how long the Democrats try to drag out the process.
Jsapc
You really have to admire the efficiency of the conservative propaganda machine. Fox News decides to bring out the "illegal immigrants are the real problem" card out of a hat, and like perfectly aligned dominoes, in the following days, absolutely every conservative on Earth follows suit. Suddenly they all start talking about illegal immigrants as the cause for the covid surge, without a shred of evidence of course.
I say this with no irony, it's really impressive. If only that force was used for good...
bass4funk
The immigration problem is a gross understatement.
With 7% of the Mexican population not being vaccinated and the border continues to be a sieve and open to not only Mexico, but Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras or even other countries in Africa and elsewhere.
Jsapc
Yes, immigration is a problem. No, it's not what's driving the covid surge at all.
7% only? That's a very low number, good for them.
You are now claiming that there amongst the illegal immigrants crossing the mexican border, there are also people from...."Africa and elsewhere"? Are you serious? What is "elsewhere", exactly? And pray tell, how do people from Africa manage to enter the US from...Mexico?
P. Smith
JsapcToday 09:31 am JST
It’s because “conservatives” are too intellectually lazy to think for themselves so simple gobble up the nonsense from Fox “News.”
bass4funk
Nothing at all intellectual about bailing on a bill that you know that will inevitably pass. Yeah, makes perfect sense. Lol
P. Smith
bass4funkToday 10:18 am JST
Ae are talking about the severe intellectual shortcomings of “conservatives,” not the strength of these democrats who value democracy.
JBird
Sounds like the group in the Senate that is trying to delay vote on the infrastructure package, doesn’t it?
lincolnman
Dems peacefully showing real patriotism standing up to the authoritarian and fascist Repubs in Texas....
In comparison to the violent pro-Trump hordes that violated our nation's Capitol on Jan 6th. damaging public property, injuring over 100 police officers, and vowing to hang Mike Pence...
plasticmonkey
I think you mean what you said two days ago:
So let's break down the Fox/Tucker Carlson/bass4funk line of reasoning. Vaccines are not really effective, otherwise why do we have to wear masks? Subtext = don't get vaccinated and don't wear a mask. As bass said about vaccination two days ago:
So only elderly people should get vaccinated. Bass himself is not a public health menace.
But these unvaccinated Mexican migrants crossing the border are a menace.
Please explain what makes these unvaccinated Mexicans more of a danger than you or other unvaccinated Americans.
bass4funk
No, because if the roles were reversed the Dems would push on and the conservatives are doing the same intellectual thing, just hold on, the Dems will come back sooner or later and just bring up the bill again. Lol
Doesn't get more politically savvy than that.
If they did then they wouldn’t be selective about what democracy is according to which way the wind blows politically.
Blacklabel
Because unlike an American citizen, they can easily be prevented from being physically present in America.
unnecessary risk to allow 200,000+ A month of them with a 10% infection rate into our country.
Jsapc
So you're advocating that unvaccinated americans should be forcefully deported to another country? I'm not completely against the idea, actually. But I don't think any country will accept them.
Blacklabel
No. as American citizens (unlike illegal immigrants) have a constitutional right (vaccinated or not) to be present in America.
Jsapc
Actually there's nothing in the Constitution about the "right to be present in America", no.
But interestingly enough, to quote its preamble:
We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Not getting vaccinated if the exact opposite of insuring "domestic Tranquility" and promoting "general Welfare". So one could argue that anti-vaxxers hate the Constitution.
bass4funk
I didn’t say they were ineffective, I was saying there are many growing problems with side effects from the vaccine and every time when you want to inquire about what is potential problems are and some of the very negative side effects, you’re told to shut up, get jabbed and deal with it and Tucker‘s position as well as my position is, why? because of government said so? I have to blindly follow and believe Fauci? Because he says so? Sorry, No.
know if you’re going to get vaccinated, you should seek and talk to your healthcare profession, that was my statement. I personally won’t get the vaccine, that’s me and that is my right and my decision, but if you’re elderly and he fall into the category, by all means you should get vaccinated, I have been saying that from the get-go.
Yes, that’s right.
I’m not around a lot of people, I avoid clusters, i’m not in the age category. I usually go shopping after midnight to the supermarket, so no I’m not a threat.
7% clusters and the sheer number mass of thousands that are infected with the virus, yes
Simple, you have clusters of people that are infected they are unhygienic, going through desert, being snuggled in, not being able to get near any facilities, so yes, it is a breeding ground for not only Covid, but for other diseases as well.
bass4funk
I never said anything of the sort, nor did I imply that, I was referring to illegals for clarification.
Blacklabel
So back to the topic of the article. The Texas Dems have to come home and vote sooner or later.
all their trip did was spread COVID in DC and put 2 of them closer to their follow on vacation destination of Portugal.
Blacklabel
Such as looking up the constitutional meaning of “general welfare” and domestic tranquility” I hope.
plasticmonkey
Alright. So you accept that vaccinations are useful in preventing the spread of the virus.
bass4funk
For some, they can be.
plasticmonkey
Unless your healthcare "profession" is a quack or you have underlying health issues, they will advise you to get vaccinated. I am sure your doctor told (i.e. would tell) you to do that, but Tucker Carlson's confused-Labrador-puppy-faced musings sway you more than medical evidence.
plasticmonkey
That's true, but at least they've helped to raise awareness of what the GOP in Texas and other states are trying to do. Which is not simply voter restriction. It's also election subversion. Giving state legislatures (i.e. GOP ones) more power to overturn election results that smell fishy to them.
Democracy dies in darkness.
Blacklabel
No. but preventing infected illegal immigrants from entering your country does.
Blacklabel
It’s never “dark” when it’s a Democrat talking point. Everyone had already been told about this in biased liberal media coverage for weeks prior.
Dems just ran away like cowards when it was time to vote because they don’t have enough votes to get their way. It’s that simple.
plasticmonkey
Your position on vaccines is all over the place. I'm not going to waste my time trying to pin it down.
In any case, I was responding to Blacklabel, not you.
bass4funk
Wait…and you can make a prognosis of the millions of doctors that are out there? ROFL
Sorry, try, try again…
As the Republicans are raising the issue of what the Dems are trying to do. But since Republicans control the legislator, the Dems have no choice but to sign on the dotted line
No, it’s not in the read the bill and it’s entirety, there is nothing that stops anyone from voting, the only thing you need is an ID and if you don’t have that, as every American has a Social Security number, you get them the last four digits and that’s pretty much it on that part, you verify who you claim you are, you can vote, just like with everything else in our daily lives and if you can prove that, you can vote by mail. So this notion that you’re supporting the vote is so politically dishonest words can’t even begin to describe….
Giving state legislatures (i.e. GOP ones) more power to overturn election results that smell fishy to them.
why isn’t Delaware following the same strict rules that the other blue states are pushing for in the red states? Just stop, you guys are showing your hand. The only thing the builders stop people from cheating, not voting and if 68% of African-American support it, then Democrats pretty much are dead in the water on this issue
it sure does, so the Democrats need to come home so that light can be brought back into it
lincolnman
Fauci? You mean this guy - I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
Trump is telling everyone the vaccine is safe and specifically urging his supporters should take it...
Why don't you believe or trust him? Aren't you outraged he's spreading unsafe medical advice?
bass4funk
More like: Rand Paul: "Dr. Fauci, I don't think you're the end-all, I don't think you're the one person that gets to make a decision..."
He’s done. A large portion of the country agrees as well. The man cannot decide…on anything. The number of flip-flops is many. He’s been wrong about almost everything about COVID. He’s been caught engaging in political theater after he was vaccinated. Remember when he still wore a mask? Yeah, he admitted it wasn’t necessary post-vaccination. In his emails, he admits the store-bought masks don’t curb the spread of COVID but peddled mask mania regardless. And he might have committed a felony for lying before Congress. There’s something more to these grants that were given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Yes, that Fauci.
Their choice if they want or don’t want.
I am more outraged that this President allows illegals in from countries that don’t inoculate people and not just for covid, other diseases as well.