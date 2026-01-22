Texas medical examiner rules death of Cuban in ICE custody as homicide, media reports say

The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner on Wednesday ‌ruled that the recent death of a Cuban detainee at an immigration facility in Texas was a homicide, ⁠according to multiple media reports.

The ‍Washington Post, citing an autopsy ‍report by ‍deputy medical examiner Adam C. Gonzalez, reported ⁠that the cause of death was "asphyxia due to neck and ​torso compression."

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner did not immediately provide comment.

The detainee, Geraldo Lunas ⁠Campos, 55, died in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody on Jan. 3 at Camp East Montana after experiencing "medical distress," ICE said earlier this month.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security - under which ICE falls - said Campos attempted to take his own life while in federal custody.

"The security staff immediately intervened to save his life. ​Campos violently resisted the security staff and continued to attempt to take ⁠his life," the spokesperson said, adding that he stopped breathing and lost consciousness during the struggle.

DHS said the incident ‍remains under active investigation.

At least 30 ‌people died in ‌ICE custody last year, the ‍highest level in two decades, agency figures show. ‌In the first 10 days ‍of 2026, four immigrants, including Campos, died while in federal immigration custody.

