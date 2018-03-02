Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Texas teen arrested with rifle, ammo near high school

2 Comments
ROWLETT, Texas

A Dallas-area teenager is being held on $2 million bond after a police officer encountered him sitting in his car outside of a high school sporting event with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Rowlett police arrested 17-year-old Diego Horta on Tuesday night on drug and weapons charges. Officer Cruz Hernandez, a spokesman for the department about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Dallas, says the officer approached the teen while patrolling near Rowlett High School and the city's community center as two sporting events were wrapping up.

Hernandez says the officer saw the semi-automatic rifle on the seat and took Horta into custody. Police also found drugs, an illegal club and about 100 rounds of ammunition in his car.

Court records did not show attorney information for Horta.

sitting in his car outside of a high school sporting event with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition.

You know, the normal teenage Texas Tuesday nite stuff. Nothing to be worried about or try to stop from happening on a regular basis.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Texas is not Florida, at least the law enforcement doesn't make excuses and are very proactive.

Texas is not Florida, at least the law enforcement doesn’t make excuses and are very proactive.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

