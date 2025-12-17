 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Razor Blades Mississippi
This undated photo taken from surveillance footage provided by the Biloxi Police Department shows Camille Benson walking at a Walmart store in Biloxi, Miss., where she allegedly pushed razor blades into loaves of bread. (Biloxi Police Department via AP)
world

Texas woman arrested for hiding razor blades in loaves of bread at Mississippi Walmart stores

0 Comments
By SOPHIE BATES
BILOXI, Miss

A woman who allegedly pushed razor blades into loaves of bread at two Biloxi, Mississippi, Walmart stores was arrested on Tuesday.

Camille Benson, 33, of Texas, has been charged with attempted mayhem. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Customers reported finding the razor blades at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market, said Lt. Candace Young, a public information officer for the Biloxi Police Department.

Walmart employees told police a customer first reported finding a razor blade in a loaf purchased from the Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 5. On Dec. 8, a customer who bought a loaf at the Walmart Neighborhood Market also reported finding a razor blade.

After another customer complained to the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, employees inspected the merchandise and found several more loaves had been tampered with, law enforcement officials said.

The police department was notified on Monday.

In a press release, the department asked all citizens who bought bread from those Walmart locations to inspect the loaves and report any findings.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," Walmart said in a statement. “We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

The Biloxi Police Department said it does not believe any other stores have been targeted.

If customers purchase a product that has been tampered with, they should immediately throw it out and visit their local Walmart for a full refund, the company said.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog