Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan 6

As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.
But they did not publicly display that same sense of alarm mere hours after the deadly insurrection. And they have since joined some of the country's top Republicans in downplaying Trump's role in the attack — part of a larger effort to rewrite the history of Jan 6.
Here are some of the frantic messages that Trump allies sent to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as the insurrection was unfolding and what they’ve said publicly about the events since then:
DONALD TRUMP JR
“He’s got to condemn this s-— ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump's eldest son wrote in a text message to Meadows about his father. That's according to excerpts read Monday by Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of a House committee investigating what happened.
Earlier on Jan 6, before the violence, the younger Trump tweeted that his father “has the people!!!” over a picture of throngs of pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered in Washington. When word began to surface that the Capitol was breached, Trump Jr changed his tone, tweeting, “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful," and "Don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”
But, barely a week later — and after the House impeached President Trump for inciting the insurrection — Trump Jr began advancing the false narrative that authorities knew violence was coming on Jan 6 but didn't do enough to prepare — in part because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored warnings about what might occur.
“If these federal law enforcement agencies had prior knowledge that this was a planned attack then POTUS didn’t incite anything," Trump Jr tweeted on Jan 14. "If he didn’t incite anything then Nancy Pelosi and the Dems used impeachment on yet another sham political witch-hunt.”
GOP members of Congress, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, have since advanced similarly false claims about Pelosi delaying military assistance to help Capitol Police officers trying to quell the attack.
LAURA INGRAHAM
“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” the Fox News Channel host wrote, according to text excerpts Cheney read. "This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”
But on her show the evening of Jan 6, Ingraham cited false claims that the rioters included leftist provocateurs, saying, “They were likely not all Trump supporters, and there are some reports Antifa sympathizers may have been sprinkled throughout the crowd.”
She added: “If you are a Trump supporter hoping to display your support for the president, well, today's antics at the Capitol did just the opposite." Ingraham also made a false assertion that there were “legitimate concerns” that voter fraud potentially marred the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but she noted, “That never should have lent any license to violence or other chaos.”
Ingraham has since repeatedly downplayed the Jan. 6 attack. In April, she said that “America’s most dangerous insurrectionists” weren't those who participated in the mob. Instead, she said, “The real threat to our future is Biden, and the well-heeled, powerful forces who want us to lose sight of what made America great in the first place.”
During a March phone interview with Trump, Ingraham asked him: “Are you concerned that the U.S. Capitol, after Jan. 6, has become a fortress, protecting the Capitol from the people who are supposed to actually be the ones in charge here, not the people who are sitting in the Capitol?” She then didn't object when Trump said that the mob posed “zero threat” and suggested that authorities were “persecuting a lot of those people” for being a part of it.
SEAN HANNITY
“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?" the Fox News Channel host wrote to Meadows about Trump, according to text excerpts read by Cheney.
During his show the evening of Jan 6, Hannity said those responsible for the attack “must be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” but he also quickly raised concerns that law enforcement wasn't ready for what happened.
“I don’t care if the radical left, radical right — I don’t know who they are. They’re not people I would support," Hannity said then. "So how were officials not prepared? We got to answer that question. How did they allow the Capitol building to be breached in what seemed like less than a few minutes?”
During his show on Monday, Hannity called the House committee investigating the attack a “Democrat sham” and a “waste of your time and money." He also falsely said Trump had pushed for extra Capitol protection before Jan 6 but was denied by Pelosi.
Meadows was a guest on Hannity's Monday show, but neither mentioned the text messages.
3 Comments
GdTokyo
They knew. They. All. Knew. Trump’s own inner circle knew what we all saw on tv. Trump incited a riot to overthrow the legally elected branch of government in order to overturn the results of a free and fair election that he lost.
They knew what he’d done. They knew why he’d done it. They begged him to intercede. He did nothing.
And now we know that far from a protest that “merely got out of hand” (as if that would make it less bad), it was part of a conspiracy with knowledge of fore thought (not much thank God). The riot was planned, poorly, but planned.
The dirty little secret is that the Faux “news” crowd, his idiot children, and his subservient minions knew and behind the scenes were begging “less cognitive Voldemort “ to stop it. Only the secret isn’t little or secret anymore it’s just dirty.
Now they pretend like it was just a protest that got out of hand, or an Antifa false flag, ANYTHING but what it actually was: a poorly planned poorly executed attempted coup of American government by the head of the executive branch. And they say nothing. They hope that we will just forget.
We won’t It’s all coming out one way or another and there WILL be a reckoning. Oh yes, there will be a reckoning.
GdTokyo
Faux “news”, OAN, and “news” max didn’t even bother to cover the House Hearing even though it was both eminently news worthy and in prime time.
Fair and Balanced, my ass. No wonder their actual journalists are abandoning ship.
bass4funk
Yeah, this is just going nowhere for the left. Time for plan B…..or C….