 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Thai, Cambodian police free 215 foreigners in scam center raid

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thai and Cambodian police raided a building in a border town and freed 215 foreigners, a senior Thai official said on Sunday, in an expansion of a regional crackdown against cyber scam centers.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been trafficked by criminal gangs and forced to work in scam centers and illegal online operations across Southeast Asia, according to the United Nations. A U.N. report in 2023 estimated that the fast-growing operations generate billions of dollars annually.

The Sunday raid targeted a three-story building in the Cambodian border town of Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province. The rescued foreigners included 109 Thais, 50 Pakistanis, 48 Indians, five Taiwanese and three Indonesians, Thai government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Sunday.

"This is the largest number of Thais freed from a building suspected of cyber fraud for the two countries," Jirayu said.

The raid was the result of a joint effort by Thailand and Cambodia to tackle scam centers, he said.

Scam centers have been operating for years. But they now face new scrutiny after the rescue of Chinese actor, Wang Xing, who was lured to Thailand with the promise of a job, and then abducted and taken to a scam center in Myanmar.

Southeast Asian countries have stepped up efforts to tackle scam centers with recent actions along the Thai-Myanmar border. Earlier this month, Thailand cut power, fuel and internet supply to areas linked with scam centers.

China also repatriated 621 of its nationals rescued from scam centers in those areas over the past few days, the Thai army said on Saturday.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo