Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Thai college student arrested for tweeting about monarchy

0 Comments
BANGKOK

A legal aid group in Thailand says police have arrested a 20-year-old college student for allegedly posting messages on Twitter considered derogatory to the country's monarchy.

The group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said Friday that 10 police detained the student at his home in the eastern province of Chonburi on Wednesday for offenses under the Computer Crime Act.

Criticism of the monarchy is punishable by three to 15 years' imprisonment under a lese majeste law, but in recent years people accused of such actions have been arrested more frequently under the computer crime law, which covers acts endangering public disorder and national security.

The lawyers' group said the student's detention originated with an investigation into a group or individual holding anti-monarchy views. The student allegedly tweeted under the name “Anonymous” in Thai, and was traced with the help of a mobile phone service operator.

Pavinee Chumsri, a member of the lawyers' group, said the student acknowledged posting the tweets, possibly out of fear of facing more serious charges. He and his parents "have decided that the best course of action is to cooperate with the police officers," she said.

Pavinee declined to provide the student's name for privacy reasons.

She said there were several concerning aspects to the case, including the lack of an arrest warrant, the absence of a lawyer when he was being interrogated, and the denial of bail even though he has been cooperating with police.

Most Computer Crime Act defendants are granted bail, according to the group.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Trip to Niigata’s Phallic Shoki Festival

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Miura Kaigan Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Air Travel With Kids: The Keys To A Successful Flight

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Tojinbo Cliffs

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo

Women's Issues

In Japan, One Size Does Not Fit All Women

Savvy Tokyo