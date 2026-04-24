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A general view of the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa Image: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa
world

Thai court accepts case against 44 opposition figures over royal insult law

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BANGKOK

Thailand's Supreme Court said on Friday it had accepted a petition that accuses ‌44 current and former opposition lawmakers of ethics violations over their attempt in 2021 to amend a law that protects the monarchy ‌from criticism.

The 44 individuals set to go ⁠on trial from June 30 include current ⁠and former ⁠members of the progressive People's Party and its ‌disbanded predecessor Move Forward.

If found guilty, they face a maximum ⁠penalty of a ⁠lifetime ban from holding office. The court said in a statement that it had decided not to suspend from duty the 10 serving lawmakers among the ⁠44 implicated.

Hundreds of people have been prosecuted ⁠in recent years under Thailand's strict ‌lese-majeste law, which is among the strictest of its kind in the world, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison for offenders.

Move Forward had ‌sought to amend the legislation, arguing it had been misused for political purposes to stifle opposition.

The court's acceptance of the case is the latest in a string of setbacks for Thailand's liberal, anti-establishment opposition, which has found itself on the wrong end of a succession ​of court rulings and was blocked from forming a government after winning the 2023 general election.

A ‌court in early 2024 ruled Move Forward's campaign to amend the law was unconstitutional and undermined the democratic system. The party was dissolved ‌by the same court later that year and ⁠its lawmakers regrouped as ⁠People's Party.

Among the 44 are ​party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and deputy leader ⁠Sirikanya Tansakul.

Despite big ‌leads in opinion polls, People's Party finished ​second in February's general election to Prime Minister Anutin Chanvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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