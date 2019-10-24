Newsletter Signup Register / Login
King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne in 2016 following the death of of his long-reigning father Bhumibol Adulyadej Photo: AFP/File
world

Thai king sacks six palace officials for 'evil actions'

0 Comments
By Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
BANGKOK

Thailand's king has fired six senior palace officials for their "evil actions", the palace announced Wednesday, days after the monarch stripped his consort of all her titles for "disloyalty".

In a week of palace intrigue which has gripped the Thai public, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his consort, 34-year-old former royal bodyguard Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, of her noble title and military ranks.

Her public fall from grace comes just three months after he bestowed on her the title, the first in nearly a century by a Thai monarch.

Nicknamed "Koi", Sineenat was condemned Monday in a royal command aired on national television for "acting against the appointment of the queen".

On Wednesday six high-ranking palace officials were fired, including "a nurse at the bedroom guard service" and a veterinarian, according to two separate announcements released by palace mouthpiece the Royal Gazette.

"They have severely breached disciplinary conduct for their evil actions by exploiting their official positions for their own or other people's gain," said the gazette.

Thailand's royal family is protected by a draconian defamation law that makes scrutiny of it, or debate over its role, almost impossible inside the kingdom.

The public is often able to glean clues to the inner workings of the palace through its use of symbolic imagery and the fates of royal aides.

Sineenat, who has not been seen in public since Monday, has been trending on Thai social media with the hashtag #SaveKoi.

Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne in 2016 following the death of his beloved father, who was regarded by Thais as a figure of moral authority.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Useful Japanese Halloween Vocabulary

GaijinPot Blog

Nightmare on Dotonbori: Top Halloween Spots in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

The Women of Tokyo International Film Festival 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Nikko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel