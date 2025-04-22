 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks during a press conferenc
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks during a press conference at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
world

Thai PM says U.S. tariff negotiations postponed to review 'issues'

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thailand's negotiations with Washington on steep trade tariffs were postponed because the United States has asked Bangkok to review important issues, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

A new meeting date was being scheduled, she said. The previous date for talks was April 23.

Thailand is among the Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's measures, facing a 36% tariff if a reduction cannot be negotiated before a global moratorium expires in July.

"We're not too slow and we are reviewing issues, including our tariffs that may be adjusted appropriately," Paetongtarn said, adding that Thai agriculture exports and additional imports were being examined.

The United States was Thailand's largest export market last year, accounting for 18.3% of total shipments, or $54.96 billion. Washington has put its deficit with Thailand at $45.6 billion.

"We are consulting academics and all parties and doing our best in this situation," she added.

"We are protecting the agricultural interests as much as possible," she said, adding negotiations should be mutually beneficial.

Thai rice exports fell 30% in the first quarter and could come below full-year forecasts of 7.5 million metric tons over the tariffs, according to rice the export association

Last year, Thailand shipped 9.94 million tons of rice worth 225.65 billion baht, with the U.S. being its third-largest market by volume.

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who had been due to join the talks in Washington, said that despite the postponement of U.S. negotiations, talks were still ongoing on the working level. He said he had no plans to travel to the United States soon.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog