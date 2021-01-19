Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman protesting against section 112 of Thailand's penal code, which deals with lese majeste at Victory Monument in Bangkok on January 16 Photo: AFP/File
world

Thai woman handed record 43-year jail term for lese majeste

4 Comments
By Jack TAYLOR
BANGKOK

A Thai woman accused of insulting the royal family was jailed Tuesday for more than 43 years, a legal rights group said, the harshest punishment ever handed out under the country’s strict lese majeste laws.

The verdict comes as Thailand ramps up its use of the controversial legislation against democracy protesters, whose demands include reforms to the ultra-powerful monarchy.

Ostensibly meant to shield the royal family from defamation, insults or threats, section 112 of the penal code is routinely interpreted to include any criticism of the monarchy.

On Tuesday, Anchan -- whose last name was withheld by human rights lawyers to protect her relatives -- was convicted on 29 counts of lese majeste and given a total of 87 years in prison.

The court halved her sentence because she had confessed, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, which tracks royal defamation cases.

Anchan, a former civil servant, was first arrested in 2015 after being linked to underground podcast host known as "DJ Banpodj", a fiery critic of the monarchy.

She was initially kept in pre-trial detention for three years before being released on bail.

The previous longest sentence under the lese majeste law was the 35 years handed to a man in 2017.

Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political analyst from Ubon Ratchathani University, said Anchan's verdict could be "politically motivated" to intimidate activists.

But, he warned, such harsh implementation could backfire and "destroy the reputation of the institution of the monarchy domestically and internationally".

Abolishing the lese majeste law is one of the key demands of an ongoing youth-led protest movement.

Since the demonstrations kicked off in mid-July, more than 40 activists have been charged under lese majeste laws for taking part in protests demanding the overhaul of Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government and reforms to the monarchy.

The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said Anchan had applied for bail pending an appeal against the sentence.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

43 years in a Thai jail is the equivalent of a death sentence.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Thailand.... Ah...The land of FAKE smiles.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A monarch who cannot take criticism is a tyrant. (highchair tyrant with a rattle for a scepter)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Respect for The Thai royal family died with the previous King.

The current King is nothing but a playboy who is spending Thai taxpayer money on a extravagant lifestyle of 5-star hotels, beautiful women, & lavish shopping sprees. He spends a majority of the year out of the country.

Little wonder the people have had enough

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo