Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Exiled former PM Thaksin returns to Thailand
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra pays his respects to a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
world

Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile

3 Comments
By Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to hospital overnight, officials said on Wednesday, over concern about his heart and high blood pressure on his first night in jail following his historic return from self-exile.

The latest condition of 74-year-old Thaksin, the billionaire founder of the populist juggernaut Pheu Thai, was not clear on Wednesday and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Corrections Department said in a statement Thaksin had felt chest tightness and high blood pressure and he was referred to Bangkok's police hospital at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thaksin made his homecoming on Tuesday and was escorted to jail in dramatic scenes that stole the spotlight from political ally Srettha Thavisin, who was elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the day.

The Pheu Thai Party's Srettha was confirmed as prime minister having received royal endorsement, a parliament official said on Wednesday.

Police said Thaksin was hospitalised because the prison was unable to guarantee he would get the right care.

"The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient," Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday that Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

Thaksin was accompanied by eight prison guards when he was transferred during the night, Ayuth Sintoppant, director general of the Corrections Department told Reuters.

The return of Thailand's most famous politician was met with celebrations by his supporters and with blow-by-blow media coverage of arrival in Bangkok on his private jet, and his transfer to prison soon after.

His return and Srettha's surprisingly smooth ascent to the top job will add to speculation that the influential Thaksin had struck a deal with his foes in the military and political establishment for his safe return and, possibly, an early release from jail. Thaksin and Pheu Thai have denied that.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Is this part of the plan to get magically pardoned and reinstated?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The first step to a royal pardon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not that I'm contesting anything this guy is accused of, but what EXACTLY is he accused of?

What are the circumstances? (see you in Pattaya again, next month)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel