Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Thailand
FILE - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to supporters after presiding over the opening of a new mass transit station in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 14, 2020. Thailand's king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa, File)
world

Thailand's king, queen test positive for COVID-19

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thailand's king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday.

Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement.

Their symptoms are “very mild,” the statement said.

Earlier Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand's tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Its records show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog