Thailand bans smoking, littering at popular tourist beaches

Thailand banned smoking and littering at 24 beachside locations that are popular with tourists over environmental concerns on Thursday, the ministry of natural resources and environment said.
The Southeast Asian country has been a tourist magnet for decades, from its backpacker heyday in the early 1990s to its current popularity with tourists from mainland China. It expects to welcome a record 37.55 million tourists in 2018.
Environmental rights groups have urged successive governments to protect Thailand's palm-fringed beaches, which are frequently voted among the world's most beautiful, from unregulated development and littering, among other things.
A law that came into force on Thursday is aimed at tackling this problem, said Bannaruk Sermthong, a director at the Office of Marine and Coastal Resources Management.
"Starting today, smoking and cigarette-butt littering are prohibited on beach areas," Bannaruk told Reuters.
"Anyone who wants to smoke must do so in designated smoking areas, not on the beaches."
The law protects 24 beaches in 15 provinces located along the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand.
Anyone who violates the law will be taken to a criminal court and could face up to one year in jail, or a fine of up to 100,000 baht ($3,190), or both.
Thailand has 357 beaches nationwide.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
11 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
Great rule. When I was in Koh Samui recently, I often had to move to another sun lounger on the beach, because some Italian or Russian was puffing away.
daito_hak
Well I guess then that law makers in Thailand aren’t the puppets of a tabacco company like in Japan.
Tokyo-Engr
Sensible rule.
Cricky
Japan can't even ban smoking indoors look over your shoulder because what you see is the future passing you by.
smithinjapan
Wow... A place that's dependent on tourists and catering to them puts health and safety above the concerns of smokers and the tobacco industry. Guess at least some countries have balls.
marcelito
Hope someone points this out to shame the LDP oyajis who just watered down the anti smoking laws here ....so much for Japanese superiority in Asia...even Thailand is more advanced and forward looking on this issue than the LDP dinosaurs. Then again with the J Tobacco brown envelopes in their pockets they will swallow their pride and take the dough huh...
gaijintraveller
Thailand has the sense to realise that no smoking attracts tourists. These most people dislike smoky and dirty places.
Now how many years ago did Thailand ban smoking in indoor restaurants? Japan has a lot of catching up to do.
Luddite
Thailand aren't scared of the tobacco companies.
Kidas Dom
There might not be a rule against smoking on the beach in Japan, but throwing sand at the offender is usually quite effective!
thepersoniamnow
Gaijintraveler
If you think in Thailand people don’t smoke in public places....wow won’t you be in for a shock.
Anyways, this is a nice law, but if you know Thailand, the law won’t be followed at all. But some police will make a profit off of threatening tourists with jail or pay to go free.
wanderlust
@thepersoniamnow
And other police will be paid to look the other way to let the locals smoke....