Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thailand Marijuana
A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand on June 5, 2022. Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized as of Thursday, June 9, 2022, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
world

Thailand decriminalizes marijuana

9 Comments
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and GRANT PECK
BANGKOK

Marijuana cultivation and possession in Thailand was decriminalized Thursday, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered.

The stated intention of the country’s public health minister to distribute 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation has added to the impression that Thailand is turning into a weed wonderland.

But for the time being, would-be marijuana tourists will be disappointed. Thailand has become the first nation in Asia to decriminalize marijuana — also known as cannabis, or ganja in the local lingo — but it is not following the examples of Uruguay and Canada, the only two countries so far that have legalized recreational marijuana on a national basis.

The government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still considered to be a nuisance subject to a potential 3-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine. And extracted content remains illegal if it contains more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical that makes people high.

That’s roughly the same amount that might be found in hemp, a cannabis variety mostly grown for fibers that are used for industrial purposes.

Thailand is seeking to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana, whose benefits are generally derived from other cannabinol chemicals the plant contains. Thailand already has a well developed medical tourism industry, and its climate is ideal for growing cannabis.

“We should know how to use cannabis,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the country’s biggest marijuana booster, said recently. “If we have the right awareness, cannabis is like gold, something valuable, and should be promoted.”

But he added, “We will have additional Ministry of Health Notifications, by the Department of Health. If it causes nuisances, we can use that law (to stop people from smoking)."

He said the government prefers to “build an awareness" that would be better than patrolling to check on people and using the law to punish them.

“Everything should be on the middle path,” Anutin said during a news conference ahead of the decriminalization Thursday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

Great news!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Got to visit Thailand this summer for the beaches and stuff... ; - ))

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Good job, Thailand!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Brilliant! That's definitely one way to bump up tourism.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

A good first step but if they are smart they'll go the way of Canada and Uruguay. I heard South Africa is on the way to legalizing it too.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Common Japan, join the 21st century.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Not so fast...

But for the time being, would-be marijuana tourists will be disappointed.The government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still considered to be a nuisance subject to a potential 3-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Thai cops won't be happy. They can no longer roust foreign potheads for money.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Damn, local police will have to find another way to scam money out of tourists.

Not smoking in public should be considered normal too, same as cigarettes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog