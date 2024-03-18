Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A tourist from New Zealand scuffles with a police officer in Phuket
A tourist from New Zealand scuffles with a police officer in Phuket, Thailand, in this handout photo released on March 17, 2024. Chalong Police Handout/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/CHALONG POLICE HANDOUT
world

Thailand details two New Zealand tourists for assaulting police officer

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Two tourists from New Zealand were being held in prison in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the resort island of Phuket, Thai authorities said.

An investigation was underway over allegations of assault against Hamish Art Day, 36, and Oscar Matson Day, 34, for attacking an officer and attempting to steal his firearm, a police statement said late on Sunday.

Police officer Somsak Noo-iad had stopped the two Kiwis for reckless driving before they assaulted him as he tried to take photos and evidence, snatching his phone and firearm, the statement said.

A photograph released by the police on Sunday showed a man pushing a traffic policeman to the ground while another man looked on.

Their visas will be revoked and they will be banned from entering Thailand again after the investigation concludes, the statement said.

The two men and their lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog