Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A jogger runs past a row of sunflowers in Jatuchak Park before authorities shut shut down more public places in the Thai capital Photo: AFP
world

Thailand imposes nationwide curfew to curb virus spread

0 Comments
By Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
BANGKOK

Thailand will introduce a six-hour night curfew in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, authorities said Thursday, warning anyone who breached the order faced a two-year jail term.

The curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. will begin on Friday and bars everyone in the country from leaving their homes.

Exemptions will be made for essential staff, including medical workers, food and fuel transport staff, and postal services.

The number of infections in Thailand has soared past 1,800 -- up more than 80 percent from a week ago -- and the death toll has nearly quadrupled to 15 as of Thursday.

The government has come under criticism for not acting soon enough to curb the spread of the virus -- introducing incremental measures despite being the first country outside China to confirm a case, which happened in January.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha urged citizens not to panic.

"You can buy things in the daytime," he said.

Penalties for hoarding essential supplies such as face masks carry penalties of up to seven years in prison and a 140,000 baht ($4,200) fine, he said.

The stepped-up measures also include an entry ban on all arrivals -- including Thais -- for two weeks.

Thais who insist on returning will be placed under state quarantine, though Prayut implored them to defer travel plans.

On Thursday, Bangkok's popular markets were shuttered, while parks that were ordered to close were empty of joggers.

Thailand's economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, especially those employed in the informal sector.

The Bank of Thailand expects the economy to shrink by 5.3 percent this year -- a 22-year low -- and nearly 22 million people have registered for cash handouts.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japanese Culture

Yukata Workshop With Kaiseki Lunch At The Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon