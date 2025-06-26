 Japan Today
Thailand's government has announced a plan to tighten the rules on selling cannabis, the kingdom's latest attempt to restrict the drug, three years after it was decriminalised Image: AFP/File
world

Thailand makes new proposal to restrict cannabis sales

BANGKOK

Thailand's government has announced a plan to tighten the rules on selling cannabis, the kingdom's latest attempt to restrict the drug, three years after it was decriminalized.

The kingdom was the first country in Southeast Asia to decriminalize the drug when it removed cannabis from the list of banned narcotics in June 2022.

The intention was to allow sales for medical rather than recreational use, but the move led to hundreds of cannabis "dispensaries" springing up around the country, particularly in Bangkok.

While the relaxation has proved popular with some tourists, there are concerns that the trade is under-regulated.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed an order late on Tuesday banning sales for recreational purposes.

The rule would only come into force once it is published in the official Royal Gazette. It is not clear when this would happen.

The government has made several previous announcements of plans to restrict cannabis, including legislation moved in February last year, but none have come to fruition.

The cannabis move comes as the government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Pheu Thai party is hanging by a thread after losing its main coalition partner, Bhumjaithai.

Though conservative, the Bhumjaithai party has long supported more liberal laws on cannabis.

The party quit the coalition this month in a row over a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

