Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

0 Comments
By Panarat Thepgumpanat
BANGKOK

Thailand on Thursday eased travel restrictions for citizens from 56 countries in a bid to boost the country's pandemic-hit tourism industry, though visitors will be required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

Tourists from countries including Australia, France and the United States can travel without visas, but would need a certificate to show they were free of COVID-19 72 hours before travel and a place at a quarantine hotel, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand's COVID-19 task force said.

Visitors would then be subject to a two-week quarantine period after arriving, he said, adding that the normal 30-day visa would be extended to 45 days.

While in quarantine, arrivals would undergo three COVID-19 tests, up from two required previously, Taweesin said, adding that more testing could potentially lead to shorter quarantine times in the future.

The revisions come as the tourism-reliant economy struggles to encourage more domestic activity, but an ongoing travel ban continues to keep most foreign tourists away.

"The entry of tourists will stimulate the economy," Foreign Ministry spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, told Reuters.

Travellers from other countries not included in Thursday's announcement could still be eligible for a 90-day special tourist visa and a certificate of entry.

Thailand's entry restrictions have helped keep its COVID-19 cases at a low 4,281, but caused widespread economic damage and many job losses.

"We are confident in the Thai public health system, before this we were not sure, but now we are confident in the system," Tanee said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog