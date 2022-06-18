Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Thai regulations to control use of cannabis come into effect a week after legalisation
A Happy Bud's staff member prepares cannabis for customers at the Happy Bud, a cannabis truck at Khaosan Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, Thailand, after cannabis was removed from the narcotics list under Thai law, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Photo: Reuters/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
world

Thailand rushes to rein in cannabis use a week after decriminalization

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thailand hastily issued a raft of new regulations for cannabis use this week after a long-planned decriminalization raised alarm at the potential for unchecked use of the substance anywhere and by anyone - including children.

Soon after the country became the first in Asia to legalize growing and consumption of cannabis in food and drink on June 9, businesses began openly selling marijuana, with strains called "Amnesia" and "Night Nurse" on offer from a truck in Bangkok.

The rapid rise in cannabis sales sparked concern from a Bangkok city official: Deputy Permanent Secretary Wantanee Wattana said at least one person had died and several were hospitalised this week after consuming or smoking marijuana.

A draft cannabis bill is making its way through parliament, but could be months away from becoming law.

"There are no control measures other than word of mouth," lamented Mana Nimitmongkol, head of the Anti-Corruption Organization (Thailand), in an online post earlier this week.

This week, the central government has been issuing piecemeal rules to try to bring some order to cannabis use.

On Friday, new regulations went into effect forbidding all public smoking of cannabis as well as the sale of marijuana to people under the age of 20, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. The rules were published overnight in the Royal Gazette.

Several other rules included banning cannabis from schools, requirement for retailers to provide clear information on usage of cannabis in food and drinks and the application of a health law that defined smoke from marijuana a public nuisance punishable by jail and a fine.

Critics have said the government rushed to remove criminal penalties on marijuana before passing a law to ensure the substance is regulated.

Thailand's health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a leading advocate for the legalization of cannabis, has defended the government's approach to legalization.

"We legalized cannabis for medical use and for health," Anutin said at Government House on Friday.

"Usage beyond this are inappropriate... and we need laws to control it," he said.

Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party campaigned on legalization of marijuana ahead of 2019 election and is a main partner in the ruling coalition.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo