Thailand says Cambodia must announce ceasefire 'first' to stop fighting

Displaced residents rest at an evacuation centre at Chang International Circuit in the Thai border province of Buriram

By Thanaporn PROMYAMYAI and Suy SE

Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia must be first to announce a truce to halt fighting between the two nations after more than a week of deadly clashes in a reignited border conflict.

"As the aggressor onto Thai territory, Cambodia must announce the ceasefire first," Thai foreign ministry spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo told reporters in Bangkok, adding that Cambodia must also cooperate in de-mining efforts at the border "sincerely".

Renewed fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbors this month has killed at least 34 people, including soldiers and civilians, and displaced around 800,000, officials said.

In Cambodia, a total of 17 civilians have been killed, according to the interior ministry.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defense and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia did not immediately respond to Thailand's statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who intervened in the border conflict earlier this year, last week claimed the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire beginning Saturday night.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country supported the ceasefire initiative of Malaysia, chair of the ASEAN regional bloc, with Washington's participation.

But fighting has continued daily since December 7, spreading to seven provinces on each side of the border, and Bangkok denied Trump's claim of an agreed truce.

Cambodia, which is outgunned and outspent by Bangkok's military, said Monday that Thai forces had expanded their attack "deep into" Cambodian territory.

Phnom Penh accused Thai forces of bombing Siem Reap province, home to the centuries-old Angkor temples -- the country's top tourist draw -- for the first time in the latest round of clashes.

The fighting, with artillery, tanks and Thai jets, has killed 16 Thai soldiers, one Thai civilian and 15 Cambodian civilians, according to officials.

Phnom Penh had not reported any military deaths in the latest fighting.

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometer border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.

Five days of fighting in July killed dozens of people before a truce was brokered by the United States, China and Malaysia, and then broken within months.

In October, Trump backed a follow-on joint declaration between Thailand and Cambodia, touting new trade deals after they agreed in Kuala Lumpur to prolong their truce.

But Thailand suspended the agreement the following month, after Thai soldiers were wounded by landmines while on patrol at the border.

Bangkok has accused Cambodia of laying fresh mines, and allegation denied by Phnom Penh.

ASEAN foreign ministers are due to meet December 22 in Malaysia for emergency talks aimed at finding a diplomatic solution.

Thailand said Tuesday that between 5,000 and 6,000 Thai nationals remain stranded in the Cambodian border town of Poipet after Phnom Penh closed its land border crossings Saturday with its neighbor.

Cambodia's interior ministry said the border closures were a "necessary measure" to reduce risks to civilians amid the ongoing combat, adding that air travel remained an option for departures.

