 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thailand's flourishing cannabis culture to end as government seeks ban
A bus drives past the neon sign of a cannabis shop in Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/ File Photo Image: Reuters/Jorge Silva
world

Thailand to legislate marijuana for medical use, deputy PM says

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thailand will work towards legislating marijuana for medical use, a deputy prime minister said Tuesday, signaling a U-turn on plans to recriminalize the plant and another change in the government's hazy position on cannabis.

Thailand in 2022 became one of the first countries in Asia to decriminalize marijuana, doing so without a law to govern it or clear regulations in place to prevent its recreational usage.

The move, however, prompted an explosion of recreational use, cannabis cafes and retailers, and public concern about its abuse.

Deputy premier Anutin Charnvirakul, whose party was instrumental in pushing for the liberalization of the plant, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had now agreed that legislation was the appropriate step to take.

"I thank the prime minister for considering this matter and deciding on issuing an act," Anutin said.

The government has maintained recreational use of cannabis was not allowed and Srettha, who belongs to another party, had said he would recriminalize it, with an exception for medical use and research.

It was not immediately clear whether steps would be taken to crack down on recreational cannabis use, as Srettha has advocated.

Thailand has seen rapid growth of a domestic retail sector for marijuana, with tens of thousands of shops and businesses springing in the past two years in an industry projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion by 2025.

Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party, the second biggest in the ruling coalition, has advocated for marijuana for health and economic purposes, but officially not for recreational use, and has argued against recriminalizing it.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel