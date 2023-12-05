Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bodies of 5 university students found in car in violence-wracked city in Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

The bodies of five university students were found stuffed in a vehicle on a dirt road in north-central Mexico, authorities said Monday.

Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, the governor of the state of Guanajuato, pledged an “exhaustive” investigation into the killings.

The car and the bodies of the victims, all young men, were found Sunday in a rural area on the outskirts of the city of Celaya, which has seen a spate of drug cartel violence in recent years. The area is located outside a local university.

The Latina University of Mexico wrote in a statement Monday that all five were students there. It said the university was suspending classes Monday in mourning.

Local media reported the men had been shot to death, but prosecutors did not immediately confirm that.

In June, a drug cartel set off a car bomb in Celaya aimed at law enforcement, killing a National Guard officer.

National Guard officers were reportedly responding to information about a car parked with what appeared to be bodies inside. As they approached, the vehicle exploded, sending officers flying.

Authorities blamed the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, which for years has fought a bloody turf war with the Jalisco cartel for control of Guanajuato.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo