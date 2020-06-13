Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Security officials stand outside the entrance to a building holding a beef and lamb market in Beijing that was closed by authorities after it was visited by a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AP
world

Beijing shuts main food market after 7 new cases

1 Comment
BEIJING

Beijing closed the city’s largest wholesale food market Saturday after the discovery of seven coronavirus cases in the previous two days.

The Xinfadi market, which has 4,000 tenants, will be disinfected after workers tested positive and the virus was found in the environment, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The National Health Commission said that six new cases were confirmed in Beijing on Friday. Another case was reported Thursday. They are the first locally transmitted cases in the Chinese capital in more than 50 days.

Attention focused on the market after the discovery of the first three cases. Two of the infected people had been to the market, and the third worked with one of them at a meat research institute, according to Chinese media reports.

City officials said late Friday that all the workers were being tested for the coronavirus. They also ordered the testing of food and environmental samples from all the city’s wholesale food markets.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

When I was in China, I saw many of these food markets.

They are very filthy and very dirty!

There is absolutely zero Hygiene Standard.

These markets in China are the best birth places for each kind of virus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog