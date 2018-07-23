Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man passes burned cars in Mati, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Gale-fanned wildfires raged through holiday resorts near Greece's capital, killing at least 24 people by early Tuesday and injuring more than 100, including 11 in serious condition, in the country's deadliest fire season in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Death toll in Greek forest fires now at 49

ATHENS, Greece

The Latest on wildfires raging in Greece (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Greece's fire department says 49 people are confirmed to have died in forest fires that have swept through popular seaside holiday areas near the Greek capital.

Fire department spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri added that 156 adults and 16 children have been hospitalized with injuries. Eleven of the adults are in serious condition.

Malliri said Tuesday that strong winds have fanned the flames, with the fires spreading rapidly into inhabited areas, preventing people who are in their homes or in their cars from managing to flee.

Greece has requested firefighting help from the European Union, and Malliri said a military transport plane is arriving with 60 firefighters from Cyprus, while two water-dropping planes are expected from Spain.

8:45 a.m.

Twin wildfires fanned by gale force winds tore through holiday resorts near Greece's capital, killing at least 24 people by early Tuesday and injuring more than 100, including 11 in serious condition, in the country's deadliest fire season in more than a decade.

There were fears the death toll would rise significantly. Rescue crews working through the charred areas of where the fire had passed through to the northeast of Athens told local media that at first light, they had found the bodies of more than 20 people gathered in one place near a beach.

Greek health authorities could not immediately confirm the increase in the death toll as the bodies had not yet reached hospitals.

1 Comment
BBC just now reported 26 bodies found in a courtyard, death toll before was 24 so for the moment risen to 50. 10 or more still missing whofled the flames in a boat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

