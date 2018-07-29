Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Orthodox faithful attend a memorial service for the victims of a forest fire, inside a church at Mati village, east of Athens, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Hundreds of worshippers attended a memorial service in Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the seaside resort. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
world

Greece fire death toll at 91, 25 remain missing

0 Comments
MATI, Greece

The Latest on the aftermath of a deadly wildfire in Greece (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Fire officials in Greece have raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people are missing six days after blaze.

Before the national fire service updated the official number of fatalities Sunday night, it had stood at 86. Greek officials previously had not provided a tally of the people reported missing.

The fire sped flames through the village without warning on July 23. A database maintained by the Centre for the Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows it as the deadliest wildfire in Europe since 1900.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.

Dozens of volunteer divers, some of them retired Navy Seals, kept searching the sea on Sunday looking for the bodies of more possible victims.

1:15 P.M.

Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service in the Greek seaside resort of Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the area.

Bishop Kyrillos presided over Sunday's service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, six days after the fire swept through and killed at least 86 people.

Kyrillos said the community is mourning the loss of family, neighbors and friends.

In a message read out during the service, the Church's Holy Synod said the burden of responsibility weighs upon everyone to avoid actions that hinder the protection of the environment.

Dozens of volunteer divers kept searching the sea off Mati on Sunday looking for the bodies of other possible fire victims. Hundreds fled into the sea on July 23 to escape the flames.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret