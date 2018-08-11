Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Book says Trump was like 'dog off the leash'

1 Comment
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in a new book that she saw President Donald Trump behave "like a dog off the leash" at Mar-a-Lago events without his wife, first lady Melania Trump.

It's one of a long list of scandalous claims contained in her new book, "Unhinged," which is set to come out Aug 14. The Associated Press purchased an early copy.

In the book, Manigault Newman also claims that after she turned down a "senior position" on Trump's 2020 campaign for $15,000 a month, which included a stringent non-disclosure agreement, she received a "flurry" of letters from attorneys representing the president telling her to "stay silent about Trump, or else."

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault Newman labels Trump a "racist" and claims she's been told there are tapes of him using the N-word repeatedly while filming "The Apprentice" reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Friday, "Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous," Manigault-Newman's book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

Sanders said, "It's sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks." She criticized the media for giving her a platform.

1 Comment
