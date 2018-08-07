Police call deadly Philadelphia shootout 'absolute tragedy'

This undated photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows police officer Jaison Potts, who was shot in the face Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, while helping fellow SWAT officers serve a warrant at a house in Philadelphia. A man who authorities say shot at the officers was critically wounded in the shootout early Monday. A woman at the home was also wounded. Officials say the person named in the warrant was not in the residence and remains at large. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

Police said Monday a shooting that left a Philadelphia homeowner dead and an officer critically wounded apparently stemmed from the homeowner's mistaken belief his home was being broken into.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the 59-year-old homeowner apparently didn't hear SWAT officers announce they were police officers serving a warrant, although neighbors reported hearing it early Monday.

Ross said the man reportedly told his wife to flee out the back and opened fire, hitting 49-year-old Officer Jaison Potts in the face. Potts is in critical condition but is expected to survive and is scheduled for surgery Tuesday.

Police said the homeowner was hit by return fire and later was pronounced dead. They said officers were looking for the couple's 20-year-old grandson, who has turned himself in on a weapons violation charge.

Ross called the shooting an "all-out absolute tragedy all the way around."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.