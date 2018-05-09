Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, to finalize details of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)
world

Pompeo returning with 3 Americans detained in N Korea

8 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back from North Korea with three American detainees, saying they "seem to be in good health."

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, saying "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting."

Trump added that Pompeo had a "good meeting" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump is planning a historic summit with the North Korean leader.

In another Tweet, Trump said Pompeo and the detainees will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday. He says "I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!"

8 Comments
Sincerity, goodwill, magnanimity and generosity. Nice one, KJU.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I think that Kim (aka Little Rocket Man) is simply doing everything he has to do to get the USA and Trump out of the picture.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Will the left give Trump or his administration any credit for this at all?

No, of course not.

But that's okay. South Korea's government, including its president, has clearly voiced how instrumental Trump has been in all of this rapid improvement in North/South relations, and in US/NK relations.

If the left is too childish and immature to acknowledge it, oh well. Par for the course for most of that crowd, given their visceral hatred for the president.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Looks like Kim has taken seriously Trump's threats to annihilate him and his regime if he doesn't cooperate.

"Sincerity, goodwill, magnanimity and generosity. Nice one, KJU."

Let's laud all kidnappers who release their hostages with "Sincerity, goodwill, magnanimity and generosity."

In fact I think I'll kidnap some people and then release them so goldorak will laud me with "Sincerity, goodwill, magnanimity and generosity! lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

3 people that nobody in the World cares about except their families are released, planet keeps revolving with only a minuscule percentage of humanity even aware of this happening.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump the great distraction as America is chopped up in away that makes margret thatcher looks like a nice school teacher.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFXkH_Dotuw

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I think Trump has to get some credit for this. I honestly don't believe Hilary would have been so quick to de-escalate tensions with NK. Whether it's a wise move or not remains to be seen, but at least these 3 will be grateful to be going home alive.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Welcome home, Americans.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

