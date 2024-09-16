Trump safe after Secret Service open fire at person with firearm near his golf club

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm’s muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials. The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.
The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said. And no injuries were reported.
The incident was the latest jarring moment in a campaign year marked by unprecedented upheaval. It occurred roughly two months after Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear. Only a week later, President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.
The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said. There are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line. Secret Service agents and officers in golf carts and on ATVs generally secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump when he golfs. Agents also usually bring an armored vehicle onto the course to quickly shelter Trump should a threat arise.
Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast swing that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser. His campaign had not advised Trump's plans for Sunday. He often spends the morning playing golf, before having lunch at the club, one of three he owns in the state.
The former president has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July. When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a lineup of dump trucks have parked in a wall outside the building. And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.
Trump was returned safely after the incident to his private Mar-a-Lago club, where he resides in neighboring Palm Beach, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation. The White House added they were “relieved” to know Trump is safe.
Harris, in a statement said she was “glad” Trump was safe, adding that “violence has no place in America.”
In an X post, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, one of Trump’s top congressional allies, said he had spoken with Trump after the incident and that Trump was in “good spirits” and was “one of the strongest people I’ve ever known."
Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said the suspect was apprehended within minutes of the FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office putting out a “very urgent BOLO” — or “be on the lookout” alert” detailing the specific vehicle sought, license plate number and occupant description.
Snyder said his deputies “immediately flooded” northbound I-95, deploying to every exit between the Palm Beach County line to the south and St. Lucie County line to the north.
“One of my road patrol units saw the vehicle, matched the tag and we set up on the vehicle,” Snyder said, “We pinched in on the car, got it safely stopped and got the driver in custody.”
Snyder told WPTV that the suspect "was not armed when we took him out of the car.”
The man had a calm, flat demeanor and showed little emotion when he was stopped by police, Snyder said, saying the suspect did not question why he was being pulled over.
“He never asked, ‘what is this about?’ Obviously, law enforcement with long rifles, blue lights, a lot going on. He never questioned it,” Snyder said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has been briefed on the situation and is receiving regular updates about it, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.
The post by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office indicated the suspect was apprehended near Palm City, Florida, about a 45-mile drive north of Trump’s golf course. Northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down, the sheriff’s office said.
A message sent to campaign officials seeking information on the security status and location of Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, was not immediately returned.
Max Egusquiza, of Palm Beach, described the emergency response outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.
“From what I saw 5 black unmarked SUVs blocked in a grey Mercedes in front of the golf course. There were about 20 or more cop cars flying from nearby streets,” he said.
Trump is supposed to speak about cryptocurrency live Monday night on the social media site X for the launch of his sons’ crypto platform. He’s expected to do that from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The former president is scheduled to return to the campaign trail on Tuesday for a town hall in Flint, Michigan with his former press secretary, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, followed by a campaign rally in New York on Long Island on Wednesday.
At the end of the week, he’s scheduled to attend and address the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, D.C. and on Saturday hold a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Michael R. Sisak in New York, Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Banthu
The vilification of Trump and the Americans who intend to vote for him is starting to spill over into political violence.
It's time to stop the Trump hate and return to civil discourse.
John
Trump is a racist scumbag who is the instigator of political violence and not its victim.
falseflagsteve
John
I would consider being shot at makes you considered a victim
Peter Neil
wasn’t shot at. secret service was two holes ahead of trump and spotted him along the fence line.
Banthu
The normalization and open acceptance of this type of anti Trump hate-filled extremism is what's leading to shots being fired?
Americans don't want violence to be part of the political process.
Stop the hate, end the violence.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So what should we offer Trump? Counseling?
Yrral
Banthu, Trump has earned all the scorn that heaped on him,he put the lives of innocent people at jeopardy without any remorse,yes their should not be a violence response,but he should get all the scorn ,he deserves
itsonlyrocknroll
The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.
Another assassination attempt.
An illiberal media, a toxic democrat Harris/Walz/Biden campaign of hate is inspiring attempts on the life of a elected chosen republican candidate nominee.
Just read John tone...
Trump is a racist scumbag who is the instigator of political violence and not its victim.
bass4funk
The man is nothing remotely close to being racists, come on now. There was no reason or justification for this. Thank God the secret service got him and alive even better. So we will learn a lot.
Ryan Wesley Routh, that’s the name of the coward, so let’s see where the crumbs lead us.
bass4funk
Maybe compassion and keeping our mouths sealed until we know more.
NOMINATION
Perhaps not joke about violence towards ANY president. Maybe this never happened and was just flying gas eh?
bass4funk
If you believe that then you believe socialists believe in the free market
falseflagsteve
Taiwan
Whatever you think of something thinking it’s ok to shoot at them is not just morally wrong but also a criminal offence.
Peter Neil
He was a victim of attempted assassination a few weeks ago and now this if this were Biden or Harris being shot at or even a shooter near them, things would be reported vastly differently.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The good news is that Trump will soon have access to one of our secure prison facilities.
JJE
That man will never surrender. He already took a bullet for democracy.
Scoped rifle, Go-Pro-style camera and ceramic tile insert, according to the authorities.
bass4funk
That won’t happen, so no worries there.
John
He’s absolutely racist and he’s in the middle of telling a racist lie about Haitians eating pets.
The birther lie was racist.
He practiced racial discrimination in his housing.
He’s a racist who appeals to racists.
John
Reported by the relevant law enforcement agencies.
No shots were fired against him.
Yrral
Itso,Trump has never showed one ounce of compassion for anyone publicly,it called freedom of speech
DaDude
NOW you care about racism? Look who you voted in.
bass4funk
The man is not a racist, were he a racist he wouldn’t have allowed that looney Omarosa to live in the WH or allow his daughter to marry a Jew. Nice try.
Blame Hillary and Podesta for that lie, they started it, created it
Allegedly and given the crazy circumstances of crime that was insanely out of control, the man had every right to protect his properties, that a lot of the criminals that were dealing drugs were black doesn’t mean he was racist, the left always does this and gets debunked every single time. If the man were racist he would have never appeared with Sharpton (now there is a person that fits the description) to help underprivileged black kids
Not even close
Yrral
Bass4,you are racist denier