Trump says everyone wants to work at White House; top economic adviser quits

U.S. President Donald Trump is rejecting concerns from White House officials and outside allies that he is having trouble filling West Wing jobs.
"Many, many people want every single job," he said Tuesday during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. "Everyone wants to work in the White House."
Trump said he likes "conflict" on his staff and likes to hear competing policy ideas. The Trump administration has set records for staff turnover in its first 14 months, with more high-profile departures expected in the coming weeks.
Trump said that for every vacancy, "I'll have the choice of the 10 top people having to do with that position" vying for the job. But White House staffers have privately complained about difficulties attracting qualified candidates to the administration.
Trump tweetsed Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision." Trump said: "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"
The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.
Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.
Meanwhile, top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a Wall Street banker who became a key architect of the 2017 tax overhaul and a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, is resigning, the White House said on Tuesday.
"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future," Cohn said in a statement issued by the White House.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
13 Comments
Login to comment
theFu
"10 top people" isn't the same as "10 qualified, honest, hardworking people."
Hiring people for white house positions isn't the same as hiring hotel staff, though it probably is similar to hiring hotel marketing people.
katsu78
Trump can't even fill his ambassadorships, which for most countries is the sweetest gig a person could possibly receive- a highly paid working vacation where the work is mostly filling ceremonial role for a few hours a day. It's like being an ALT, only with a much better house, security, a private car and driver, and when you say what you think, people will actually listen. And Trump can't get all the posts filled. But he actually wants us to believe people want to work in his dysfunctional White House?
CrazyJoe
Cohn got what he wanted, tax cuts for himself and his billionaire friends.
Why would he stick around now anyways, to serve his country? Don't make me laugh!
dcog9065
I guess that leaves one less free trader in the WH. Looks like the trade war will be happening
Blacklabel
Ask Chuck Schumer why ambassadorships are not filled. He is “slow walking” each and every one of them, including an openly gay ambassador to Germany. If Repubs did that it would be the end of the world.
Has there been one person in the White House who has not been attacked by the media forbthings unrelated to their job performance ? I wouldn’t want to work there either with that nonsense going on.
Toasted Heretic
As Frankie said the other day - I feel like every time Trump employee quits, Oompa Loompas should appear & sing a song to teach us about the perils of gluttony & greed...
MrBum
Look at Trump's cabinet picks and how many of them are out or on their way out due to incompetence and/or scandal. Of course there will be careful vetting.
Merrick Garland, Obama's Supreme Court pick, says hello. The Republicans went way beyond "slow walking" there. You seem to have a really selective memory.
taj
I missed that 'the other day'. Thank you, Toasted Heretic! Frankie is brilliant!
bass4funk
I’m sure he’s right. Like him or not, working in the WH looks good on any resume.
FizzBit
Good!
One more Goldman Sachs globalist gone.
Blacklabel
Except they aren’t “vetting” anything just delaying 30 hours per nominee. Then schumer voted against a guy because he was “white”. Did you miss that? Too many “white guys picked already”.
Now Merrick Garland should have been on the Supreme Court. But the Repubs have better “resistance” game than the Dems had ability to get it done. So I feel sorry for the person but not the result.
plasticmonkey
You forgot "deep state, liberal elitist". Cohn was clearly not of the body Trump and had to be purged. Someday all sins will be washed clean, Winston, and there will be nothing left but love for Big Donald.
Serrano
"The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray."
Oh my...
Hume: Media clearly joined 'The Resistance' against Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQs75tcwmVU