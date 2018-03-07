Trump says everyone wants to work at White House; top economic adviser quits

U.S. President Donald Trump is rejecting concerns from White House officials and outside allies that he is having trouble filling West Wing jobs.

"Many, many people want every single job," he said Tuesday during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. "Everyone wants to work in the White House."

Trump said he likes "conflict" on his staff and likes to hear competing policy ideas. The Trump administration has set records for staff turnover in its first 14 months, with more high-profile departures expected in the coming weeks.

Trump said that for every vacancy, "I'll have the choice of the 10 top people having to do with that position" vying for the job. But White House staffers have privately complained about difficulties attracting qualified candidates to the administration.

Trump tweetsed Tuesday: "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision." Trump said: "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.

Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.

Meanwhile, top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, a Wall Street banker who became a key architect of the 2017 tax overhaul and a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, is resigning, the White House said on Tuesday.

"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform. I am grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the Administration great success in the future," Cohn said in a statement issued by the White House.

