Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy Politics
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, centre welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right and Albania's Prime Minister Edy Rama, at Chigi Palace, in Rome, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
world

Leaders of Italy, UK and Albania meet in Rome to hold talks on migration

0 Comments
By GIADA ZAMPANO
ROME

The leaders of Italy and the UK. agreed on Saturday to tackle irregular migration to Europe, pledging to intensify cooperation in the fight against human trafficking.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who held talks in Rome, were also joined by Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, who is seen as a key ally in the efforts to manage migrant arrivals from North Africa to European shores.

Meloni’s office said in a statement after the meeting that the talks with Sunak “focused primarily on the joint work in the field of migration within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in London” in April.

The two leaders reportedly agreed to co-fund a first Italian-British project of assisted voluntary repatriations to countries of origin drawn up by the International Organization for Migration for migrants stranded in Tunisia.

Meloni, Sunak and Rama agreed on the need to manage irregular migration “in an increasingly structured manner, further intensifying cooperation between the three countries to fight human trafficking,” the statement said.

The talks also touched on other issues, including Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and "the crisis in the Middle East,” it added.

In recent months, Sunak has developed a strong partnership with Meloni, and has sought to win support from other European leaders to help crack down on migration, with both Albania and Italy seen as crucial partners.

After meeting Meloni, Sunak also made an appearance at a political gathering organized by her Brothers of Italy party, along with other international guests including Rama and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In his speech at the event, Sunak warned that failing to tackle the issue of irregular migration would end up “destroying the public’s faith” in politicians and governments.

“If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow,” he said. “It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most.”

Sunak also stressed that if that “requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that.”

A contentious migration deal recently struck between the Italian and Albanian governments has been partly inspired by the UK government’s long-running attempts to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

The agreement between Rome and Tirana involves migrants’ reception and processing in the Adriatic country, but the Albanian constitutional court has suspended its ratification in parliament pending a decision on challenges to the plan.

Rama said on Saturday that he is “confident” in the court’s assessment of the deal, because it “has nothing unconstitutional” and that he expects a decision to be made “much sooner” than the March deadline.

In early November, Rama and Meloni signed an initial agreement to set up two centers in Albania to process the asylum applications of migrants and refugees who have been rescued at sea by the Italian navy, coast guard and police vessels.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog