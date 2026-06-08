 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nigeria Abductions
In this photo released by Nigerian Army, freed women and children that were abducted by Boko Haram in southern Borno, Nigeria. Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Nigerian Army via AP)
world

Nigerian army frees 360 abducted people

0 Comments
By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN
ABUJA, Nigeria

The Nigerian army said Sunday it freed 360 people abducted by Boko Haram in southern Borno, in the northeastern part of the country.

The operation, according to the army’s statement, was conducted in the Mandara mountains which form a part of the militant group’s stronghold. It resulted in the release of several people, including children, who had been abducted across different communities in Borno.

Two infants “succumbed to exhaustion" due to the challenging mountainous terrain and the hardship they endured during their prolonged captivity, an army spokesperson, Haruna Sani, said.

“The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group,” Sani said.

Nigeria faces a complex security crisis, especially in the north where a more than decade-long insurgency and the activities of armed groups that carry out kidnappings for ransom and illegal mining have heightened the country’s security challenges.

Among the most prominent Islamic militant groups are Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group and known as Islamic State West Africa Province.

Last month, the West African country said its joint operation with the United States had killed 175 ISWAP fighters.

The insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast has killed thousands of people and displaced millions, according to the United Nations. Analysts say not enough is being done by the government to protect its citizens, despite repeated promises by President Bola Tinubu to curb the crisis.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel