Newsletter Signup Register / Login
P. Rajagopal, India's 'dosa king', was found guilty of having a romantic rival murdered Photo: AFP
world

The spectacular fall of India's 'dosa king'

0 Comments
By Alexandre MARCHAND
CHENNAI, India

P. Rajagopal's story has it all: rags to riches, the visionary creator of a trailblazing Indian restaurant chain -- and having a romantic rival murdered after some fateful cosmic advice.

On Sunday, the founder of Saravana Bhavan, the eatery found in India and beyond -- from Leicester Square to Lexington Avenue via Singapore, Sydney and Stockholm -- is due to begin a life sentence.

Rajagopal, 71, always dressed in white with a strip of sandalwood paste on his forehead, is the pious son of a low-caste onion trader from a village in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

In 1981, having opened a grocer's shop in Chennai -- then known as Madras -- he took the brave step of opening his first restaurant at a time when eating out was unusual for most Indians.

The winning formula was, and remains, that the southern Indian vegetarian delights on offer -- dosa pancakes, deep-fried vadas and idli rice cakes -- taste homemade, and are affordable.

"If a lower middle class family wanted an outing, a good treat, a place to celebrate something, Saravana Bhavan was the choice," G.C. Shekhar, a journalist in Chennai, told AFP.

"This man sort of democratised restaurants."

The concept spread beyond India, with around 80 outlets abroad today catering mostly to the homesick Indian diaspora in the United States, the Gulf, Europe and Australia.

He also treats his staff generously, giving even the lowest-ranking employees benefits like health insurance. In return, they adoringly call him "annachi" ("elder brother").

  • Fateful advice -

Alongside Hindu gods, the restaurants invariably have two pictures of him on the wall: one with his sons, who now run the business -- and one with his trusted spiritual guru.

But his beliefs, by no means unusual in India, proved to be his undoing.

In the early 2000s, Rajagopal reportedly took an astrologer's advice to make a fateful decision -- to take as his third wife the daughter of an employee he had his eye on.

"He was obsessed with her," D. Suresh Kumar, another local journalist, told AFP.

The young woman in question was already married and rejected his advances, but Rajagopal is not a man used to taking no for an answer.

Threats, beatings and exorcisms directed at the woman, her husband and her family over months all failed, and in 2001 -- after one failed attempt -- the husband was murdered on Rajagopal's orders.

In 2004, he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years. On appeal, he was convicted of murder and the sentence increased to life, a decision then upheld by the Supreme Court in March.

He is meant to surrender by July 7 and spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"Rajagopal is an example of how you can really come up in the society through hard work and thinking out of the box," said Shekhar.

"What led to his downfall was his weakness for women and his belief that he was so powerful that he could get somebody murdered and get away with it."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Shinjuku Dialogue

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Words for Weddings

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo