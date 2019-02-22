The Taliban have not changed, warn Afghans living under their rule

Ali Ahmad Alizai has no choice but to obey when the Taliban come knocking on his door demanding food, shelter or a slice of his hard-earned harvest to fund their insurgency.
"The Taliban run a dictatorship here. They have their own laws. We have some security, but no freedom," the farmer told AFP by telephone from a militant-controlled district of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province.
Alizai is one of millions living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, where the group controls more territory than at any time since being toppled in 2001 by U.S.-led forces.
As momentum for peace talks builds, with a fresh round of negotiations between the Taliban and Washington set to begin in Doha on Monday, testimonies from Afghans like him paint a picture of what life might be like should the militants return to power as the U.S. exits its longest war.
In some ways Taliban governance appears to have evolved, with the insurgents open to some small compromises as Afghans refuse to part with their hard-won freedoms.
But zeal for the harsh brand of Islamic justice that defined their former regime is unwavering, and remains pivotal to enforcing obedience today in countryside under its influence.
Abdul Bari, who abandoned his home in an insurgent fiefdom in Uruzgan province three months ago, spoke darkly of life under the white flag of the Taliban.
"They would stage public executions from time to time," the 66-year-old told AFP in Kandahar, where he fled with his family. "Their fighters would decide the fate of people."
Taliban courts preside over justice in huge swathes of the country -- even areas ostensibly under government control, said Ashley Jackson, a research associate with the Overseas Development Institute.
Verdicts under their own strict interpretation of Sharia law are swift, and punishments severe, from limbs amputated for theft to condemned prisoners hung by roadsides as a warning.
"People are terrified of them," said Sayed Omar, who escaped Taliban brutality in Uruzgan. "They have not changed, they are the same as they were during their rule."
Mohammad Qasem, a shopkeeper who spoke to AFP by phone from another Taliban bastion in Kandahar, said the militants had banned smartphones and confined women to the home -- effectively reversing the clock to 1996, when they stormed to power.
But they were "a bit easier" on men having shorter beards -- a floggable offense under their former regime.
The Taliban have told AFP they want to establish "an Islamic system" as opposed to the democracy built since 2001, but that they have modified their stance on some issues including dropping a ban on the education of women and girls.
AFP was unable to speak to any women currently living under Taliban rule.
Human Rights Watch senior researcher Heather Barr said in some areas the militants now allow girls to attend primary school, "if it was segregated by gender, the teachers were female, and the Taliban controlled the curriculum".
However, it was "ridiculous and harmful" to suggest that proved the Taliban had softened their stance on women, she said.
"Limiting girls to primary education is an extreme form of misogyny ... Too many men are in a rush to argue that a Taliban deal will be fine for women. Women know better -- but is anyone listening to them?"
Qasem said the restrictions were unpopular. Times have changed since the Taliban were deposed, he added.
"This time, if they don't change, it might create a backlash," he told AFP.
There are some signs the insurgents are listening. Phone use is permitted during the day and televisions watched without fear of punishment, a far cry from the violent Taliban purges against technology in the past.
"What they say is don't listen to music, listen to sermons and religious programs. But there is no smashing of TV sets anymore," Thomas Ruttig, from the Afghanistan Analysts Network, told AFP.
The Taliban are also keen to show they can govern a modern nation. In territory where control is split with the government, the militants ensure teachers and clinic staff show up for work and prod electricity providers to fix power outages.
Jackson said this Taliban "shadow government" exists partly to embarrass corrupt local politicians, but also to exert soft power and demonstrate competence.
"It's both carrot and stick. I think they realize they have to provide... some tangible benefit," Jackson said.
Mullah Rauf, a former Taliban commander, said the insurgents had evolved.
"They can't have a hardline government anymore. Nowhere in the world do such governments exist," he told AFP by telephone from Panjwaee, a Taliban district in Kandahar.
As America pushes for a peace deal, many Afghans want to know the Taliban's intentions once foreign troops leave. The militants say they do not want to rule by force, but share power with other parties.
Taliban justice is one area "where compromise will be the hardest", Jackson said.
Ruttig said the militants had not abandoned their ideology, but know "they cannot rule against the population", and therefore might be open to some compromise.
"But whether that's good enough for most Afghans -- who now have tasted completely different freedoms than what they had under the Taliban -- that will be up to the Afghan population," Ruttig said.© 2019 AFP
oldman_13
An absolute folly and waste of coalition lives and billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars for this nonsense 'war' in Afghanistan since 2001.
All for nothing, as the Taliban are back and even worse than before the U.S. invasion.
Serrano
I want to know what the EU, the Russians and the Chinese are going to do about this.
Jimizo
What do you think they should do?
JJ Jetplane
Impossible. I can’t believe it. Trump ended this war and defeated them in a few short months. He did what no other leader could do for thousands of years. It only took threats and a few short months.
Wasted lives and dollars. Yes.
Jimmy Carter was the last President that truly tried to get America off of reliance of fossil fuel energy. Every President since has reversed his moves and increased the power of oil companies. Our Middle East war began because we wanted better control over the pricing. All it has led to is wasted time and money.
Kestrel
Of course the Taliban hasnt changed. Trump is right - end this unwinnable war and get out of the Middle East. Leave the Arabs to their own perpetual messes.
Jimizo
The vast majority of people in Afghanistan are not Arabs.
nandakandamanda
The Taliban would be far from pleased if you called them Arabs, Kestrel. A different part of the world.
lostrune2
They need a Yellow Vest / Venezuela people power
Jimizo
The influence of fundamentalist religion is certainly keeping this country in an earlier millennium. Part of the problem with Afghanistan in particular is a terrible heroin problem. They have poppies galore.
Serrano
What do you think they should do?
Help the Afghan people to rid themselves of this scourge. Why should it be only the U.S.?
Only thing is the Russians have a really bad track record in Afghanistan, worse than the U.S.
Jimizo
How? What do you want them to do? You keep posting that you want other powers to get involved without saying wahat you want them to do.
The US decided to invade Afghanistan. The Bush 2 government decided, along with other governments, to overthrow the Taliban. The results are not good.
What do you want the EU, Russians and Chinese to do?
Toasted Heretic
Pashtun people, I think you mean.