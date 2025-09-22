 Japan Today
Trump Afghanistan
FILE - A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. President Donald Trump has suggested he's working to reestablish a U.S. presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. That comes four years after America’s chaotic withdrawal from the country left the base in the Taliban’s hands. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
world

Taliban reject Trump’s bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan

4 Comments
JALALABAD, Afghanistan

The Taliban government on Sunday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to retake Bagram Air Base, four years after America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the sprawling military facility in the Taliban hands.

It is unclear what conversations the U.S. has had with Afghan officials about returning to the country. But Trump hinted that the Taliban, who have struggled with an economic crisis, international legitimacy, internal rifts and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, could be open to allowing the U.S. military back.

The chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected Trump’s assertions and urged the U.S. to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality.” Afghanistan had an economy-oriented foreign policy and sought constructive relations with all states on the basis of mutual and shared interests, Mujahid posted on X.

It had been consistently communicated to the U.S. in all bilateral negotiations that Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity were of the utmost importance, he said.

“It should be recalled that, under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that ‘it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs,’” he said. The U.S. needed to remain faithful to its commitments, he added.

Mujahid did not reply to questions from The Associated Press about conversations with the Trump administration regarding Bagram and why Trump believed the U.S. could retake it.

In August last year, the Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of their takeover at Bagram with a grand military display of abandoned U.S. hardware, catching the eye of the White House. Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for his “gross incompetence” during the withdrawal of U.S. forces after the country’s longest war.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
I don't know if anyone noticed just how uninformed of history Jupiter is claiming the US built Bagram Air Base. It was a Soviet air base built by the Soviet Union during their occupation of Afghanistan. The US used it during the Afghan War but the US did not build that base.  

As for the claim that "bad things will happen"? What can the US do if the Afghans and Pakistan both are unwilling to cooperate? Nothing. Not one thing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

More accurately Bagram Air Base was built by the Soviets in the early 1950s.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Bluff called by one of the poorest countries in the world. This is the power of Trump.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

After ending the war in Azerbalbania he is now looking to see what he can do in Afbaijanistan. Expect to hear more in 2 to 3 weeks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

