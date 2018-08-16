Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for a court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday. Photo: AP
world

2 women accused of killing N Korean leader's half brother to testify in their defense

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

The two women on trial in the assassination of the North Korean leader's half brother told the court on Thursday that they will testify under oath in their defense.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face last year. They have said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a TV show.

A judge ruled Thursday the women should begin entering their defense, which could last several months.

High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin said it can be inferred from evidence presented in court that there was a "well-planned conspiracy" between the two women and four North Korean suspects at large to kill Kim "systemically."

He said he "cannot rule out that this could be a political assassination" but noted there was no concrete evidence to support this. He called for them to enter their defense after reading his ruling for more than two hours.

Indonesia's ambassador to Malaysia said he was shocked by a judge's ruling that evidence presented so far warranted continuing the murder trial of Aisyah. But Indonesian Ambassador Rusdi Kirana told reporters that his government will abide by the ruling.

Apparently, a scumbag leader who has his own kith and kin terminated with extreme prejudice is just "a tough guy" and someone worthy of lavish praise according to Trump's "Art of the Deal". Why in the world must we put up with this grotesque masquerade, and worse still, normalize this thuggish conduct by suspending our moral values. I suppose Hans Christian Andersen's dispiriting tale says it all.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

