Suspects in the Louvre heist case arrested by French police
A security member walks at the Louvre Museum, after French police arrested suspects in the Louvre heist case, in Paris, France, October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor Image: Reuters/Abdul Saboor
world

Third suspect arrested over Louvre heist, French TV reports

PARIS

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the Louvre robbery in Paris, French TV station BFM reported on Thursday.

The arrest happened in the Paris region late on Wednesday, BFM said, adding that the man is suspected of being present on the crime scene when the heist took place.

Four hooded thieves stole precious jewels from the Louvre's Apollo gallery, home to the French Crown Jewels, during opening hours on the morning of October 19, exposing security lapses at the world's most-visited museum.

Two men arrested last weekend on suspicion of breaking into the museum through an upstairs window and stealing the precious pieces have "partially admitted" their involvement in the heist, the Paris prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The jewels remain missing.

