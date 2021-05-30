Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Thousands face evacuations in New Zealand's Canterbury after flood threat

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

Thousands of homes were at risk of flooding in New Zealand's Canterbury region and people along the Ashburton River were preparing for a mass evacuation on Sunday, authorities said, as continued heavy rain raised water levels.

Three thousand homes were at risk of flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said at a televised briefing, after New Zealand's MetService issued a red warning for heavy rain for Canterbury and multiple warnings elsewhere.

"This is only the second red warning issued by MetService and will be a significant weather event," the service said in a statement on its website.

The Timaru and Ashburton districts have declared a state of emergency with some evacuations already under way on Sunday, New Zealand media reported.

Neil Brown, the mayor of Ashburton, a town of about 35,000 people on New Zealand's South Island, said that "half of Ashburton" could be forced to evacuate if the river's banks break, The New Zealand Herald daily reported.

Heavy rain is set to continue into Monday, Faafoi said.

"We're watching the situation very carefully," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo