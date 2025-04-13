 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Serbia's ruling SNS party holds pro-government rally in Belgrade
A supporter of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) lights a flare during a pro-government rally backing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's policies and opposing months of student-led protests, in Belgrade, Serbia, April 12, 2025. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic Image: Reuters/Djordje Kojadinovic
world

Thousands gather at pro-government rally in Serbia

0 Comments
BELGRADE

Thousands from towns in Serbia, Kosovo and Bosnia arrived by buses on Saturday to attend a rally in Belgrade organized in support of President Aleksandar Vucic, whose grip on power has been threatened by months of anti-corruption protests.

Main streets were blocked for traffic, and stands with fast food and drinks were put up in front of the parliament.

The rally is seen as Vucic's response to the big anti-government rally on March 15, when more than 100,000 people attended the biggest protest in decades.

Serbia has seen months of anti-government rallies after 16 deaths from a railway station roof collapse triggered accusations of widespread corruption and negligence.

The protests have swelled to include students, teachers and farmers in a major challenge to Vucic, a populist in power for 12 years as prime minister or president.

"The coloured revolution is over," Vucic told throngs of his supporters in front of the parliament. "They can walk as much as they wish, but nothing will come out of that."

The rally was meant also to promote a new movement led by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) which is expected to include other parties from the ruling coalition that is yet to be officially inaugurated.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the rally via video link. "Serbian patriots can count on Hungarian patriots," Orban said.

Tensions between Vucic's supporters and anti-government protesters ran high on Saturday. In Novi Pazar, which is the administrative centre of Serbia's Muslim majority region, anti-government activists tried to prevent buses with Vucic's supporters from leaving the town.

In Belgrade, protesters tried to prevent buses from reaching the city centre and threw eggs at them, triggering police intervention.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo