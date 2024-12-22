 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Britain Winter Solstice
People tale part in the winter Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, England, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Upton)
world

Thousands greet winter solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument

0 Comments
LONDON

Thousands of tourists, pagans, druids and people simply yearning for the promise of spring marked the dawn of the shortest day of the year Saturday at the ancient Stonehenge monument.

Revelers cheered and beat drums as the sun rose at 8:09 a.m. (0809 GMT) over the giant standing stones on the winter solstice — the shortest day and the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere. No one could see the sun through the low winter cloud, but that did not deter a flurry of drumming, chanting and singing as dawn broke.

There will be less than eight hours of daylight in England on Saturday — but after that, the days get longer until the summer solstice in June.

The solstices are the only occasions when visitors can go right up to the stones at Stonehenge, and thousands are willing to rise before dawn to soak up the atmosphere.

“This is all about renewal, rebirth, we’re entering into the new year, and it’s also a good time to acknowledge what’s taking place in the year that’s been," said civil servant Chris Smith, 31. “There’s such a vibe. I mean, if you look around, you’ve got everybody here, there’s such an energy in the space.”

The stone circle, whose giant pillars each took 1,000 people to move, was erected starting about 5,000 years ago by a sun-worshiping Neolithic culture. Its full purpose is still debated: Was it a temple, a solar calculator, a cemetery, or some combination of all three?

In a paper published in the journal Archaeology International, researchers from University College London and Aberystwyth University said the site on Salisbury Plain, about 128 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of London, may have had political as well as spiritual significance.

That follows from the recent discovery that one of Stonehenge’s stones — the unique stone lying flat at the center of the monument, dubbed the “altar stone” — originated in Scotland, hundreds of miles north of the site. Some of the other stones were brought from the Preseli Hills in southwest Wales, nearly 240 kilometers (150 miles) to the west,

Lead author Mike Parker Pearson from UCL’s Institute of Archaeology said the geographical diversity suggests Stonehenge may have served as a “monument of unification for the peoples of Britain, celebrating their eternal links with their ancestors and the cosmos.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog