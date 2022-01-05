Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID testing

6 Comments
By ZEN SOO
HONG KONG

Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.

Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.

The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster.

The ship returned to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning and passengers were being held onboard while they awaited testing.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and had all tested negative, and that the company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations.

Over the past week, Hong Kong authorities have locked down several residential buildings linked to emerging omicron clusters as it sought to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant in the city.

The clusters emerged after several Cathay Pacific crew members broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city, before testing positive for the omicron variant.

Royal Caribbean said guests who were on-board the affected ship would receive a 25% refund on their cruise fare. The ship’s Thursday sailing was also cancelled as the crew has to undergo mandatory tests, and those guests will receive a full refund.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

The testing system is too sensible which makes it unreliable.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

People still cruising level’s me speechless particularly there in Hong Kong following China rules. 21 days very strict quarantine ( not Japanese pretend style) even for totally asymptomatic. First in hospital till you test negative and then the rest in a special facility. Close contacts also I think. Enjoy your cruise

4 ( +4 / -0 )

“cruise to nowhere,”

Doesn't sound good. Hope they paid for cabins with balconies and not inner, windowless closets.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Even with a 25% discount, they got exactly what was advertised: - “*a cruise to nowhere.**” -*

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Would love to see beloved Hong Kong and Macau again but so wary that any misstep could result in an unexpected, indefinite stay.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

For the life of me I can not understand how anyone would go on a cruise now.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

All these people falsely believed they couldn't catch Covid if a vaccine passport was used.

Those people were misled by misinformation.

The vaccines do not stop transmission of the virus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

