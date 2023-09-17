Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A depiction of the Australian Aboriginal Flag is seen on a window sill in Sydney
A depiction of the Australian Aboriginal Flag is seen on a window sill at the home of indigenous Muruwari elder Rita Wright, a member of the "Stolen Generations", in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters/LOREN ELLIOTT
world

Thousands in Australia rally for struggling Indigenous referendum

2 Comments
SYDNEY

Thousands rallied in Australia on Sunday to support recognizing the country's Indigenous people in the constitution, a proposal that is struggling ahead of a referendum next month.

If approved on Oct. 14, the measure would enshrine Indigenous people in the constitution and set up an advisory body to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people input on policies that affect them.

Indigenous Australians, who account for 3.8% of the population, face disadvantages including discrimination, poor health and education outcomes and high incarceration rates.

But the "Voice to Parliament" proposal appeared on track for defeat, a poll showed last week, the fifth monthly survey in a row to find voters against the change.

Yes23, the group behind "Walk for Yes" events, said around 20,000 people attended in Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, with rallies scheduled in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Hobart, Canberra, Darwin and Newcastle.

Many attendees wore T-shirts and held placards emblazoned "Vote Yes!", Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) footage showed.

To change the constitution, the referendum, backed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government, would require a national majority in favor and majorities in at least four of Australia's six states.

Most Indigenous people favor the referendum, but some, like prominent No campaigner Warren Mundine, say it is a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes and would not fully resolve the issues affecting them.

"If we can do just three things - accountability, jobs and education - then we'll resolve most of the problems we've got," Mundine told ABC.

Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Referendums aren't decided by activists at a rally.

They are decided by the silent majority.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

There seems a culture where people think the nature and the land are commonly shared by all people. Then, come outsiders who have a completely different idea about ownership rights. Before anyone knows, the whole area will become the outsiders' property. 

Any country with an indigenous people issue has this conundrum.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

