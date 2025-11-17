 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Philippine religious group holds anti-corruption rally in Manila
Members of the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ) attend the first of a three-day anti-corruption protest at the Quirino Grandstand, Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Noel Celis Image: Reuters/NOEL CELIS
world

Thousands of anti-graft protesters take to streets of Philippines capital for second day

1 Comment
MANILA

Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Manila for a second straight day on Monday, pressing their demands for accountability over alleged corruption in flood-mitigation projects.

The protest, which started on Sunday and drew over 600,000 people, will run until Tuesday. It is organized by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a 2-million-strong church known for bloc voting, which mobilized members nationwide.

Many in Sunday's crowd expressed frustration at what they described as ineffective inquiries into irregularities in major infrastructure projects.

"We are calling for the government to carry out a real, sincere, investigation and not cover up for anyone who are involved in this anomaly," said 60-year-old Freddie Beley.

The scandal has widened since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disclosed in August the results of an internal audit into flood-control projects, revealing troubling irregularities.

It has implicated public works officials, executives of major construction firms, and lawmakers, who allegedly enriched themselves through substandard, or in some cases non-existent, flood-control projects.

The controversy has hammered investor confidence and is seen by some analysts as a factor behind economic growth hitting a four-year low in the third quarter, as public spending slowed.

Marcos has created a commission to investigate the alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, focusing on flood-control facilities. The president, son of a former leader accused of widespread corruption during his rule, has framed his crackdown as part of a broader push for accountability and transparency.

Protester Armelyn Bandril, 35, said there was a lack of accountability. "Almost a hundred days have passed since the process began, yet no one has been jailed. There's plenty of proof," she said.

Marcos on Thursday vowed that those responsible for the flawed projects would be jailed before Christmas.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Marcos on Thursday vowed that those responsible for the flawed projects would be jailed before Christmas.

Let's see what happens

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog