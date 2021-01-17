Newsletter Signup Register / Login
With Austria currently in its third lockdown since March, the protesters' anger was directed at Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as at the media Photo: AFP/File
world

Thousands of anti-maskers rally in Vienna

1 Comment
By ALEX HALADA
VIENNA

Around 10,000 people rallied in the Austrian capital on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions, calling on the government to resign, Austrian police said.

With the Alpine country currently in its third lockdown since March in a bid to bring the pandemic under control, and with non-essential shops, concert halls and theaters, sports centers and schools all closed, the protesters' anger was directed at Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as at the media.

"The numbers of deaths we're being given, that's rubbish. I don't want to end up like China where you don't have any right to do anything," one woman who gave her first name as Gabi told AFP.

Brandishing banners proclaiming: "You're the disease. We're the cure" and waving Austrian flags, most of the demonstrators refused to wear masks or respect social distancing rules, including far-right politician and former deputy chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache.

A counter-demonstration organised by the far-left comprising a crowd of around 500, according to police estimates, also took place, denouncing "anti-mask lunacy".

Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million, has reported a total 7,053 deaths from Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A panel of experts has recommended to Chancellor Kurz that the current restrictions should not be eased as planned on January 25, as the number of infections is showing no sign of slowing and the British variant of the virus continues to circulate.

The scientific advisers suggested making it mandatory to work from home and to extend the lockdown.

The government is scheduled to announce new measures on Sunday.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

"The numbers of deaths we're being given, that's rubbish. I don't want to end up like China where you don't have any right to do anything," 

I have nothing but respect and admiration for these Austrian citizens bravely expressing there views in the face of a draconian assault on their freedoms.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog