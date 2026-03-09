 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Sudan Conflict
United Nations peacekeepers stand near an airstrip in Akobo, South Sudan, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Florence Miettaux)
world

Thousands of civilians in South Sudan flee opposition-held town after army's evacuation order

0 Comments
By FLORENCE MIETTAUX and DENG MACHOL
JUBA, South Sudan

Thousands of civilians have fled an opposition-held town in eastern South Sudan following an evacuation order issued by the army to pave the way for a military operation, officials said Sunday.

The exodus from Akobo, near the border with Ethiopia, began on Saturday night.

“The town is now almost empty," said Nhial Lew, a local official in charge of humanitarian affairs. "Women, children and the elderly have left and crossed into Ethiopia.”

While the government’s deadline to evacuate was supposed to expire on Monday afternoon, fighting has been reported west of Akobo since Saturday.

“We are hearing the sound of machine guns approaching,” Lew said on Sunday evening.

The national army, called the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, ordered the U.N. Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, to close its Akobo base on Friday.

Nongovernmental organizations and civilians were also asked to evacuate “in order to avoid unnecessary collateral damage,” as the government prepares a military assault targeting “Akobo and surrounding areas,” according to a statement by military spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang.

Akobo is one of the last strongholds of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition, or SPLM-IO, led by Riek Machar, South Sudan’s detained vice president.

A 2018 peace deal between Machar and President Salva Kiir has nearly collapsed since fighting resumed between their forces last year.

Confrontations have dramatically increased in the northern part of Jonglei since December, when opposition forces captured government outposts. They were repelled by a government counteroffensive that displaced more than 280,000 people in a few weeks.

The town of Akobo, located in the far east of South Sudan and under opposition control since the civil war that erupted in 2013, was seen as a relatively safe haven. The presence of a small contingent of U.N. peacekeepers has led more than 82,000 displaced people to seek refuge in and around Akobo.

UNMISS hasn't officially responded to the government’s order to shut down its base.

Two U.N. flights evacuated most humanitarian workers on Sunday. The International Committee of the Red Cross runs a surgical unit at the Akobo County Hospital, where several wounded patients were being treated. The ICRC hadn't yet evacuated its staff.

But fear of an imminent assault on Akobo has local health authorities concerned.

“We are worried for our patients at the hospital," said Dual Diew, the Akobo County health director. "We tried to make a plan to take them to a safer location, but we don’t have enough fuel.”

On Saturday, civilians in Akobo demonstrated against the army’s ultimatum and marched toward the U.N. base calling for peace and protection.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog